On September 17, Stade Vélodrome (Marseille) will host the match of the 5th round of French Ligue, in which Marseille will compete with Toulouse. The battle will start at 15:30 CET.

Marseilles



The club spent both previous football years in the same way. It finished in the 3rd place of the final standings, after which there happened the replacement of the coaches. Sampaoli, who had returned the local bronze to Olympique, left the team with a scandal in 2022. Igor Tudor repeated that result, but the management also said goodbye to him in the offseason, betting on Marcelino Garcia Toral. The debut of the Spanish specialist did not go well – the French club, being under his leadership, disappointingly lost to Panathinaikos in the Champions League qualification (a 0-1 result in Athens, which was followed by the leading due to Aubameyang’s double, but it was not saved until the final whistle, after which there happened a defeat on penalties). Still, speaking about the inner scene, the state of things is going quite well. There, “the Provencals” strictly alternate home victories (a 2-1 success in the struggle with Reims and a 2-0 win in the battle against Brest) and away draws (a 2-2 score in the confrontation with Metz and a 1-1 equality in the match with Nantes).

Toulouse



The team can safely put the previous season into its asset. The fact that, having returned from the Ligue 2, it managed to get enough points to stay was a good result in the championship. Moreover, “the Téfécé” decorated 2023 with a sensational victory in the national cup! They beat Nantes with a 5-1 score in the final. Still, Montagnier, who first had lifted the project from the second division and then brought the first trophy in history, was fired in June – according to the explanations of the management, the goal was to finish in the top 10. His assistant, Carles Martinez Novell, took over as the head coach, for whom this job is the first independent experience. And it cannot be called unsuccessful so far: he made his debut with an away 2-1 victory in the battle against Nantes, then shared the points with PSG, finishing that confrontation with a 1-1 draw. Still, the higher mentioned successes were followed by a defeat made by Strasbourg and a lost victory at the home match with Clermont, where the team lost the 2-goal advantage.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Toulouse won in 2012 for the last time. And all 7 previous head-to-head matches were won by Marseille.

Predictions



Bookmakers are confident that Olympique will win. It plays on the native field, so, one can try "a -1 goal handicap" (odd: 1.69).


