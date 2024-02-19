Manchester City vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-1,5) Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Tuesday, a rescheduled match of the 18th round of the English Premier League between Manchester City and Brentford will take place at the Etihad Stadium. Here's the prediction for this match from the experts at DailySports.

Manchester City

Midway through the past week, Pep Guardiola's team visited the Danish capital, where they played against Copenhagen in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. As expected, the "Cityzens" faced no problems, securing a 3-1 victory. Although the "lions" managed to equalize during the first half, taking advantage of a mistake by the "City" goalkeeper.

Over the weekend, Manchester City hosted Chelsea at home and only managed to secure a 1-1 draw, allowing their rivals Liverpool and Arsenal to pull away in the league table. The match against the "aristocrats" halted Manchester City's winning streak, which had spanned six matches. At home, Manchester City has recorded 8 victories and 4 draws in 12 matches.

Brentford

The "Bees" started the season well, but gradually their results worsened, and currently, Thomas Frank's team occupies the 14th position in the Premier League table. Brentford has accumulated 25 points from 24 matches. They are six points clear of the relegation zone. The team approaches the game against the "Cityzens" following a heavy home defeat to Liverpool – 1:4.

This defeat was the third in the last five matches, and ahead of the "Bees" lie very challenging fixtures. After facing Manchester City, Thomas Frank's charges will play against West Ham, Chelsea, and Arsenal. Away from home, Brentford has only managed three victories in 11 matches in the current campaign.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, "City" defeated Brentford 3-1.

Last season, Brentford emerged victorious in both matches - 2-1 away and 1-0 at home.

Only in two out of the last five matches has the "Total Over 2.5" bet been successful.

Manchester City vs Brentford Prediction

As we observe, despite Manchester City's triumphant season last year, they lost to Brentford twice. However, one of these matches was in the 38th round when "City" had their focus elsewhere. We believe that Pep Guardiola will not allow another loss of points. Our bet is "Manchester City to win with a handicap (-1.5)" with odds of 1.60.