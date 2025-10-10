ES ES FR FR
Mali vs Madagascar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 12 October 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Mali vs Madagascar prediction
Mali Mali
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 12 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Madagascar Madagascar
On October 12, 2025, at the 26 March Stadium in Bamako, a World Cup qualification match in the African zone will take place between the national teams of Mali and Madagascar.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • Madagascar has won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Mali has won 2 of their last 5 matches.
  • The teams have only met each other once.
  • Their last encounter ended in a 0-0 draw.

Match preview:

The home side will approach this clash eager to strengthen their position in the group and fight for a direct ticket to the World Cup. Mali traditionally play with confidence on home soil, focusing on ball control and applying pressure from the flanks. Madagascar, on the other hand, continues to impress — they are consistently picking up points and have shown they can stand up to even more illustrious opponents.

The last time these teams met it ended in a goalless draw, but this time fans can expect a more open game from both sides. Mali will surely look to capitalize on home support, while Madagascar remains a dangerous threat on the counterattack.

Probable lineups:

  • Mali: Samassa, Doucoure, Diaby, Fofana, Dante, Camara, Dieng, Diarra, Doumbia, Nene, Sangare.
  • Madagascar: Dupire, Rabemananjara, Tremoulet, Kari, Morgan, Raveloson, Ilaimaharitra, Couturier, Raheriniaina, Caddy, Randrianantenaina.

Mali vs Madagascar match prediction:

Mali look like clear favorites in this encounter. The team boasts a more balanced squad, a deep bench, and a strong midfield capable of dictating the tempo throughout the match. The home advantage is also significant — at the Bamako stadium, the "Eagles" traditionally deliver powerful and confident performances, rarely allowing opponents to impose their game.

While Madagascar is certainly capable of springing a surprise, it's unlikely they will be able to withstand the hosts' pressure for the full 90 minutes. Prediction — Mali win.

