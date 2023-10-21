Lyon vs Clermont prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023

Prediction on game Win Lyon Odds: 1.82 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the ninth round of the French championship, a meeting will take place in which Lyon will host Clermont. The main losers of the new season will compete in this confrontation.

Lyon

To the surprise of many, the team is now in penultimate place in the standings. In eight games they have not achieved a single victory and now there is no need to talk about any changes in their game.

Lyon are performing very poorly, they lost five matches and drew three. The team has already changed its coach, but the situation with the arrival of a new specialist has not changed much.

Of course, few people believe that Lyon will be relegated to the second division, but it is already clear that the “Weavers” have lost all chances of fighting for the championship title. Since the season has just begun, they can try to get out of the hole and cling to a place in the European Cup zone, but there is no need to talk about this yet.

Clermont

This team is on the last line of the standings and after seven matches played, it has only two points. Clermont, like Lyon, has never achieved a victory in the new season.

In general, there were not enough stars in the sky and many understood that they would fight for survival. So far they are frankly not succeeding, although the season in France has just begun.

Match prediction

For Lyon, the upcoming game is an excellent opportunity to get their first win of the season. If the “weavers” do not beat the weakest team in the standings, then the club bosses will probably draw certain conclusions and a new replacement of the coach is not ruled out.

I believe that Lyon will cope with the task and will be able to get the first three points. I will bet on Lyon's victory with odds of 1.82.