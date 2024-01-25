RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls prediction
NBA Today, 21:30 Los Angeles Lakers - Chicago Bulls
Los Angeles , Crypto.com Arena
In the regular NBA season, a match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls is scheduled to take place. The game will be held in Los Angeles on the night of Friday, January 26. The tip-off is scheduled for 04:30 Central European Time.

Los Angeles Lakers

After winning the NBA preseason tournament, the Lakers continue to search for their rhythm. The team clearly lacks consistency, alternating between victories and defeats recently. With 22 wins in 45 games, they currently occupy the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings and are contenders for further competition. The team has a fairly balanced roster, but leadership roles are still primarily taken on by James and Davis.

Chicago Bulls

The team has similar performance indicators to the Lakers and also holds the ninth position in their conference. They have a slight lead over the following teams, but their opponents have played a couple of games less. Chicago has not been impressive in away games, securing only seven victories.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • The Lakers have lost only twice on their home court in the last seven games.
  • Chicago has lost two out of three previous away games.
  • The teams have already faced each other once this season, with Chicago winning at their home court with a score of 124:108.

Match Prediction for Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls

We expect an exciting and high-quality basketball game. I will place a bet on the total points scored being over 222.

