Looking forward to the goals in the opening round! Hannover 96 vs Jahn Regensburg Prediction

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Hannover 96 vs Jahn Regensburg prediction Photo: ssv-jahn.de / Author unknown
Hannover 96 Hannover 96
2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2024, 07:00 Hannover 96 - Jahn Regensburg
-
- : -
Germany, Hanover, Heinz von Heiden-Arena
Jahn Regensburg Jahn Regensburg
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7

One of the matches of the first round of the 2. Bundesliga will be played on Saturday at the "Heinz von Heiden Arena," where local Hannover 96 will face Jahn Regensburg. Here is the prediction for the match from the Dailysports team.

Hannover 96

"The Reds" have struggled to return to the elite division. Last season in the 2. Bundesliga, Hannover finished in sixth place, accumulating 52 points in 34 matches. They were 11 points behind the top three teams. In the last five official matches of last season, Hannover secured two victories and suffered the same number of defeats.

Stefan Leitl's team had a productive summer, playing six friendly matches. They remained unbeaten in these matches, recording victories against Hemmingen (8-1), Ramlingen-Ehlershausen (3-0), Verl (2-1), Osnabrück (4-2), and Wolfsburg (3-2). Their only draw was against Dutch side Twente (3-3).

Jahn Regensburg

"Die Rothosen" spent last season in the 3. Liga and finished third, earning the right to participate in the promotion playoffs. Regensburg accumulated 63 points in 38 matches during the regular season, narrowly securing their playoff spot by just one point over Dynamo Dresden.

In the playoffs, Joe Enochs' side faced Saarbrücken and won both legs – 2-1 at home and 1-0 away. In preparation for the season, Regensburg played six friendly matches, starting with a defeat against Austrian side Ried (3-4), then securing victories over Wilzing (2-0) and Stuttgart Kickers (2-0), and drawing with Eltersdorf (2-2). Towards the end of their preparations, they lost to BW Linz (0-1), and their away match against Dynamo Dresden ended in a 1-1 draw.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • The under 2.5 goals bet has won in the last three matches between these teams.
  • Both teams to score bet has won in four of Regensburg's last five matches.
  • In the last four home matches against Regensburg, Hannover won twice and never lost.

Hannover 96 vs Jahn Regensburg Prediction

Bookmakers favor Hannover's victory, offering odds of 1.68 for a home win. We believe that the hosts have a good chance to take all three points. Our recommended bet is "Both teams to score" with odds of 1.70.

