Magdeburg should start with a win! Magdeburg vs Elversberg Prediction

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Magdeburg vs Elversberg prediction Photo: fc-magdeburg.de / Author unknown
2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2024, 07:00 Magdeburg - Elversberg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches in the first round of the 2. Bundesliga will be played on Saturday at the "MDCC-Arena," where local team Magdeburg will face Elversberg. Here is the prediction for the match from the Dailysports team.

Magdeburg

"Der Club" finished last season in 14th place in the 2. Bundesliga. Magdeburg had a poor end to the season, securing only one victory in the last 10 regular season matches. Fortunately, they had enough strength to stay clear of the relegation zone, finishing six points above it.

In preparation for the new season, Christian Titz's team played several friendly matches, showing positive signs that the coaching staff is on the right track. Magdeburg defeated BFC Dynamo 3-0, Zurich 4-0, and Norwich 1-0, drew with Bayern II and Bochum, and in the last friendly, they lost at home to Sampdoria 2-4.

Elversberg

Horst Steffen's team did not fare much better than their opponents in the first round last season. They finished 11th in the standings, collecting 43 points in 34 matches. Elversberg was 11 points clear of the relegation zone. In their last five official matches, Elversberg managed only one victory, with three defeats.

During the summer preseason, Horst Steffen's charges played five friendly matches but were not particularly impressive. They only defeated Eupen 4-1, while losing at home to Fortuna (0-1) and Hoffenheim (1-3). In their final preseason match, Elversberg drew 1-1 with Viktoria Köln at home.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Last season, Elversberg won the away match 2-1, while the match at Elversberg's ground ended 0-0.
  • Both teams to score bet won in four of Elversberg's last five matches.
  • The over 2.5 goals bet won in three of Magdeburg's last six matches.

Magdeburg vs Elversberg Prediction

Bookmakers favor the home team in this match, giving Magdeburg's victory a coefficient of 1.97. Magdeburg looked better in the preseason, and our bet here is "Magdeburg to Win".

