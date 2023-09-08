Prediction on game W2(-1,5) Odds: 1.86 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On September 11, Skonto Stadions (Riga) will host the match of the 6th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Latvia will compete with Wales. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Latvia



The national team, after a very long pause (it goes without saying that everyone remembers when it managed to play at the Euro once, in 2004, and even achieved a draw there, but that was almost two decades ago), is able to show something special. The previous calendar year brought, first, the victory in the Nations League group, and then in the Baltic Cup. Still, that happened at the level of approximately the same weak underdogs. As for the traditional qualification, Dainis Kazakevičs’ team could not even get hold of the points for a long time. It was close to at least a draw a couple of times, especially in the battle against Turkey, when it equalized the score in the 4th added minute of the game – still, “the Janissaries” scored the winning goal. Croatia did not give any opportunity for success; on the contrary, the opponent scored 5 unanswered goals.

Wales



The team did not particularly shine in terms of playing style. At the same time, it manages to achieve sensible results. For instance, Wales, having appeared at the Euro, was finally able to return to the World Cup. The mediocre performance there was followed by the quit of local No. 1, Bale. Gareth had not played properly for the club for a long time, but, at the same time, remained a leader in the national team. Playing already without the winger, Rob Page’s wards made a good start in the new qualifying round in March – the team “snatched” a draw in Croatia and defeated Latvia. There was a failure in June: a 2-4 score in the struggle with Armenia and a 0-2 misfire in the confrontation with Turkey. There has been a kind of training, a friendly match with South Korea, before the following battle. It ended in a goalless draw.

Statistics of personal meetings



There happened only 1 match before the minimal victory of Wales in March, in 2004, and that was a friendly one. The Welsh team beat its opponents there – 2-0.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider Wales to be the clear favourite of the following battle. It may not repeat the defeat that was made by Croatia in the previous round, but it will win the confrontation with “the Balts” on the native field, at least minimally. We recommend betting on the guests with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.86).

