RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Latvia vs Wales prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023

Latvia vs Wales prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023

Latvia Latvia
European Championship 11 sep 2023, 14:45 Latvia - Wales
-
- : -
International, Riga, Skonto Stadium
Wales Wales
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1,5)
Odds: 1.86

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On September 11, Skonto Stadions (Riga) will host the match of the 6th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Latvia will compete with Wales. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Latvia


The national team, after a very long pause (it goes without saying that everyone remembers when it managed to play at the Euro once, in 2004, and even achieved a draw there, but that was almost two decades ago), is able to show something special. The previous calendar year brought, first, the victory in the Nations League group, and then in the Baltic Cup. Still, that happened at the level of approximately the same weak underdogs. As for the traditional qualification, Dainis Kazakevičs’ team could not even get hold of the points for a long time. It was close to at least a draw a couple of times, especially in the battle against Turkey, when it equalized the score in the 4th added minute of the game – still, “the Janissaries” scored the winning goal. Croatia did not give any opportunity for success; on the contrary, the opponent scored 5 unanswered goals.

Wales


The team did not particularly shine in terms of playing style. At the same time, it manages to achieve sensible results. For instance, Wales, having appeared at the Euro, was finally able to return to the World Cup. The mediocre performance there was followed by the quit of local No. 1, Bale. Gareth had not played properly for the club for a long time, but, at the same time, remained a leader in the national team. Playing already without the winger, Rob Page’s wards made a good start in the new qualifying round in March – the team “snatched” a draw in Croatia and defeated Latvia. There was a failure in June: a 2-4 score in the struggle with Armenia and a 0-2 misfire in the confrontation with Turkey. There has been a kind of training, a friendly match with South Korea, before the following battle. It ended in a goalless draw.

Statistics of personal meetings


There happened only 1 match before the minimal victory of Wales in March, in 2004, and that was a friendly one. The Welsh team beat its opponents there – 2-0.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider Wales to be the clear favourite of the following battle. It may not repeat the defeat that was made by Croatia in the previous round, but it will win the confrontation with “the Balts” on the native field, at least minimally. We recommend betting on the guests with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.86).

Prediction on game W2(-1,5)
Odds: 1.86

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Romania vs Israel 9 September 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Prediction for Romania vs Israel 9 September 2023 Romania Odds: 1.83 Israel Recommended MelBet
European Championship Today, 14:45 North Macedonia vs Italy prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 North Macedonia Odds: 2.03 Italy Bet now BetWinner
Forecast for the match Lebanon - India September 10, 2023 Friendly International 10 sep 2023, 06:00 Forecast for the match Lebanon - India September 10, 2023 Lebanon Odds: 2.22 India Bet now MelBet
European Championship 10 sep 2023, 09:00 Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.93 Northern Ireland Recommended 1xBet
Forecast for the match Nigeria - Sao Tome and Principe September 10, 2023 Africa Cup of Nations 10 sep 2023, 12:00 Forecast for the match Nigeria - Sao Tome and Principe September 10, 2023 Nigeria Odds: 1.55 Sao Tome and Principe Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:59 England loses points in the match against Ukraine Football news Today, 13:08 Two PSG players have agreed a contract with Qatari clubs Football news Today, 12:15 The Bayern rookie feels a lot of pressure at his new club Football news Today, 11:38 The former Sevilla and Wolverhampton manager is waiting for offers from Premier League clubs Football news Today, 11:05 Belgium narrowly defeats Azerbaijan in the qualifying match for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying Football news Today, 10:37 Antony commented on the scandal around him Football news Today, 09:48 During the summer transfer window set a record for spending Football news Today, 08:45 Ukraine - England: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:00 England coach spoke about the level of the Ukrainian national team Football news Today, 07:00 Roma is interested in the transfer of the Russian football player
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Romania vs Israel 9 September 2023 Football Today North Macedonia vs Italy prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Lebanon - India September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Nigeria - Sao Tome and Principe September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Montenegro vs Bulgaria prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Faroe Islands vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Finland - Denmark on September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Lithuania - Serbia September 10, 2023 Football 10 sep 2023 Prediction for the match San Marino - Slovenia September 10, 2023