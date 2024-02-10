RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction
Las Palmas Las Palmas
LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Las Palmas - Valencia
-
- : -
Spain, Las Palmas, Estadio de Gran Canaria
Valencia Valencia
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.52

In the latest Saturday fixture of La Liga, Las Palmas and Valencia are set to clash. Our analysts have crafted a prediction for this encounter.

Las Palmas

The impressive performance of Las Palmas in this season has exceeded expectations. Initially tasked with securing their position in the top flight, the team currently stands ninth in the league table, boasting a considerable lead of 15 points over the relegation zone. Despite a recent draw against Granada, where their opponent played with a numerical disadvantage, Las Palmas has only earned one point in their last two matches. However, it's premature to label this as a crisis.

Valencia

The "Bats" have enjoyed a commendable campaign thus far, positioning themselves within striking distance of European competition, trailing by only three points. Presently occupying the eighth spot in La Liga, Valencia secured their fifth victory in six matches by defeating Almería 2-1 in the previous round. Under the guidance of Ruben Baraja, the team appears in fine form.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Valencia secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Las Palmas in the first leg, courtesy of a converted penalty. Out of 23 matches involving Las Palmas, only seven have seen a total of fewer than 2.5 goals scored, whereas for Valencia, this figure stands at 11 out of 23. At home, Valencia has recorded seven wins in 11 matches, alongside two draws and two losses.

Las Palmas vs Valencia Prediction

Bookmakers have refrained from designating a clear favorite in this encounter between neighboring teams in the league table. We concur with their assessment, anticipating a closely contested match. The outcome may hinge on a single goal, with the likelihood of significant scoring opportunities being minimal. Hence, we recommend placing a wager on a total of fewer than 2.5 goals.

