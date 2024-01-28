Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On January 29, the encounter within the framework of the Turkish Super Lig will be contested by Kayserispor and Antalyaspor. The match prognosis for these adversaries has been compiled by our analysts.

Kayserispor

The fortunes of Kayserispor currently wane, as the team has suffered defeat in seven consecutive matches in the championship, with two losses in the 15 rounds preceding this dismal streak. In their latest fixture, the team succumbed to a 0-2 defeat away to Samsunspor. The club currently occupies the 12th position in the league, with the gap from the perilous zone now narrowed to a mere three points. It is imperative for the team to halt this sequence of misfortunes and regain confidence. Four players will be absent from aiding their comrades in this encounter, with Jeanvier and Hosseini on national duty, and two others nursing injuries.

Antalyaspor

For Antalyaspor, the season unfolds favorably as the team sits in sixth place in the league, trailing the top quartet by a mere three points. In the last round, the capital club triumphed at home against Sivasspor with a scoreline of 2-1, extending its unbeaten streak in the championship to five matches. The team is presently in excellent form, and only Ehekele will miss the upcoming encounter due to personal reasons.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

The first-round confrontation concluded with a 1-1 draw, despite Antalyaspor clearly holding the upper hand. Kayserispor has suffered defeat in eight consecutive meetings in all competitions, while Antalyaspor remains undefeated in six consecutive matches, encompassing all competitions. Three points have been deducted from Kayserispor by the federation's decision.

Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor Prediction

Both teams approach this encounter in distinctly contrasting forms, although bookmakers hesitate to favor either side. Antalyaspor looks impressive, whereas Kayserispor is amidst a crisis, yet they play at home. The guest team's odds have slightly declined, appearing logically justified. With both teams exhibiting significant tournament motivation, we predict a scenario of mutual goal-scoring.