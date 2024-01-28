RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction
Kayserispor Kayserispor
Super Lig Turkey 29 jan 2024, 09:00 Kayserispor - Antalyaspor
-
- : -
Turkey, Kayseri, Kadir Has Sehir Stadyumu
Antalyaspor Antalyaspor
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On January 29, the encounter within the framework of the Turkish Super Lig will be contested by Kayserispor and Antalyaspor. The match prognosis for these adversaries has been compiled by our analysts.

Kayserispor

The fortunes of Kayserispor currently wane, as the team has suffered defeat in seven consecutive matches in the championship, with two losses in the 15 rounds preceding this dismal streak. In their latest fixture, the team succumbed to a 0-2 defeat away to Samsunspor. The club currently occupies the 12th position in the league, with the gap from the perilous zone now narrowed to a mere three points. It is imperative for the team to halt this sequence of misfortunes and regain confidence. Four players will be absent from aiding their comrades in this encounter, with Jeanvier and Hosseini on national duty, and two others nursing injuries.

Antalyaspor

For Antalyaspor, the season unfolds favorably as the team sits in sixth place in the league, trailing the top quartet by a mere three points. In the last round, the capital club triumphed at home against Sivasspor with a scoreline of 2-1, extending its unbeaten streak in the championship to five matches. The team is presently in excellent form, and only Ehekele will miss the upcoming encounter due to personal reasons.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

The first-round confrontation concluded with a 1-1 draw, despite Antalyaspor clearly holding the upper hand. Kayserispor has suffered defeat in eight consecutive meetings in all competitions, while Antalyaspor remains undefeated in six consecutive matches, encompassing all competitions. Three points have been deducted from Kayserispor by the federation's decision.

Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor Prediction

Both teams approach this encounter in distinctly contrasting forms, although bookmakers hesitate to favor either side. Antalyaspor looks impressive, whereas Kayserispor is amidst a crisis, yet they play at home. The guest team's odds have slightly declined, appearing logically justified. With both teams exhibiting significant tournament motivation, we predict a scenario of mutual goal-scoring.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea prediction Africa Cup of Nations Today, 12:00 Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Equatorial Guinea Odds: 2.48 Guinea Recommended 1xBet
Lazio vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Lazio vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Lazio Odds: 1.58 SSC Napoli Bet now 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Fiorentina vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Fiorentina Odds: 1.82 Inter Bet now MelBet
Egypt vs DR Congo prediction Africa Cup of Nations Today, 15:00 Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congoprediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Egypt Odds: 3 DR Congo Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.56 Valencia Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:59 "Spain has an extraordinary league". Tuchel hinted at working with a top La Liga club Basketball news Today, 10:57 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 10:31 Roma has reached an agreement on the transfer of Angelino Football news Today, 10:16 A former forward of Juventus and Bayern Munich has returned to his homeland Football news Today, 10:00 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed German Bundesliga deal Football news Today, 09:54 Girona narrowly defeated Celta Vigo, reclaiming the top spot in La Liga Football news Today, 09:08 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 09:04 Australia became the first quarter-finalist of the AFC Asian Cup 2023: easy victory over Indonesia Football news Today, 09:03 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed French Ligue 1 deal Football news Today, 09:01 VIDEO. The match in the English Cup was halted due to violence in the stands
Sport Predictions
Football Today Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Lazio vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Fiorentina vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congoprediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Kayserispor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football 29 jan 2024 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024