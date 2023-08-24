Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.89 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On August 27, Allianz Stadium (Turin) will host the match of the 2nd round of the Serie A, in which Juventus will compete with Bologna. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Juventus



The club traditionally creates problems for itself. For instance, taking into account two previous decades, “the Old Signora” has been repeatedly “plunged” into not just a scandal – it has received real punishment at the inner arena and from the UEFA and the FIFA. This time, “the Bianconeri”, unlike “the Calciopoli”, did not lose a place in the Serie A, but received a 10-point fine there, and then there was a ban on the participation in the European competition. Nevertheless, that is the most important, it turned out to stay in the Calcio and keep Massimiliano Allegri in the coaching position. Having also avoided serious personnel losses this summer, although there was interest in a number of stars, it turned out to start the current championship with a 3-0 score on the field of Udinese (the team had scored all the goals by the end of the first half). It is reasonable to note that the captain of recent years, Bonucci, did not play in that game. The club does not need him, but he has not left – on the contrary, the case is nearing to the court proceedings.

Bologna



The team changed the mentor after the start of the new draw, in the autumn. There was an extremely difficult moment when the contract with the previous coach, Siniša Mihajlović, who had worked here a lot and relatively well before, despite the fight against cancer, was terminated. One way or another, that move was justified at least by the result: it came out with Thiago Motta to “climb” to the 9th place, which was a worthy result for the current “Red and Blues”. Still, Milan was able to win confidently with a 2-0 score on the field of Bologna (Stadio Renato Dall'Ara) after the summer break, despite the lack of conditions for proper rest – the air conditioner in the dressing room of the guests broke down and Stefano Pioli eventually came to the decision to spend those 15 minutes on the edge of the field – and there happened a “grandmaster” victory.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Juventus has won only 1 of 3 previous matches – the other two have ended in a 1-1 draw.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that the guests will be able to achieve at least a draw in Turin. We bet on the victory of the hosts with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.89).

