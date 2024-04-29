RU RU
Judd Trump vs Jack Jones prediction and betting tips - April 30, 2024

Judd Trump vs Jack Jones prediction and betting tips - April 30, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Judd Trump vs Jack Jones prediction Photo: https://www.eurosport.com/ Author unknown
Judd Trump Judd Trump
World Snooker Championship 2024 Yesterday, 05:00 Judd Trump - Jack Jones
Sheffield, Crucible Theatre
Jack Jones Jack Jones
Prediction on game Total over 19,5
Odds: 1.61

In the quarterfinals of the World Snooker Championship, Judd Trump - Jack Jones will start their meeting on April 30. Argumented prediction for this match was prepared by Dailysports experts.

Judd Trump

For a long time Judd Trump was considered, young, strong and ambitious snooker player, now he is 34 years old, he occupies the second line in the ranking. The “ace” managed to become world champion in 2019, and in 2021 he deservedly became a member of the Snooker Hall of Fame.

This year, Trump looks very good, as he managed to win two prestigious ranking tournaments. According to bookmakers, he is the second contender to win the World Championship, after Ronnie Ronnie O'Sullivan. So far there are no problems, Iranian Ayuri managed to beat him 10:5, and Tom Ford 13:7, and the next opponent does not look intimidating.

Jack Jones

For Jones, reaching the quarterfinals is no small achievement, as he started with qualification, where he defeated fellow countryman Clarke 10:6 and China's Zhou 10:4. In the main draw he managed to pass two more Chinese Anda Zhang - 10:4, as well as Jiahuei - 13:9. This season Jones spent without grand successes, although he played once in the final.

The snooker player is ranked 44th in the world ranking, he is 30 years old, the chances of making it to the semifinals are extremely slim. Jones recognized that Trump is one of the best snooker players in the world right now, but he has nothing to lose in this confrontation.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

  • Statistics show that the rivals crossed paths five times, in four cases Trump won.
  • On the account of Trump 9 wins in the last 10 meetings.
  • Jones is also in good shape, 11 wins 13 confrontations.

Judd Trump vs Jack Jones Prediction

Judging by the quotes, bookmakers do not believe in intrigue at all, as they consider Trump a big favorite. Somehow it is difficult to argue here, Jones looks more modest, but still can impose the fight. We risk to bet here on a total of more than 19.5 frames.

Prediction on game Total over 19,5
Odds: 1.61

