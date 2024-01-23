Iraq vs Vietnam prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 24, as part of the Asian Cup, Iraq will face Vietnam. Read the match prediction on our platform.

Iraq

This tournament has been very successful for Iraq, as the team not only secured a place in the playoffs but also ensured the top spot in their group. In the first match, they defeated the Indonesian team with a score of 3-1, and then sensationally beat the strong Japanese team 2-1. Now the team can take it easy in the last match, conserving energy for the knockout matches. Iraq looks quite solid, and they have the potential to go far in the playoffs.

Vietnam

For Vietnam, this tournament is already over, as the team has lost even theoretical chances of advancing from the group. In the first match, they gave Japan a tough fight, losing 2-4, which can be considered a respectable result given the opponent's level. The fatal blow was the defeat to modest Indonesia with a score of 0-1, although in that match, Vietnam was considered a slight favorite.

Head-to-head history

Iraq holds a clear advantage in head-to-head encounters with 4 victories and 1 draw. The last time the teams met was just two months ago in the World Cup qualification, where Vietnam lost at home with a score of 0-1, conceding the only goal in the 90+7th minute.

Prediction for the Iraq – Vietnam match

In the upcoming match, Iraq is considered the favorite, although the odds for their success are gradually increasing. Vietnam, in any case, will finish last in the group, but their motivation lies in trying to secure some points. Since the result will not weigh heavily on the teams, one can expect an open game. Betting on both teams to score looks promising here.