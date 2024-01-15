RU RU NG NG
Indonesia vs Iraq prediction and betting tips on January 15, 2024

Indonesia vs Iraq prediction and betting tips on January 15, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Indonesia vs Iraq prediction
Indonesia Indonesia
Asian Cup Yesterday, 09:30 Indonesia - Iraq
Finished
1 : 3
International, Al-Rayyan, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
Iraq Iraq
Marselino Ferdinan
37’
17’
Mohanad Ali
45’
Osama Rashid
75’
Ayman Hussein
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
In the match of the first round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the Indonesian team will play against Iraq. The nominal guests are considered the obvious favorites of the confrontation. The meeting will take place on January 15, 2024.

Indonesia

Before the start of the tournament, this team played a friendly match against Iran and lost with a score of 0:5. This defeat once again showed the weakness of Indonesia, which does not have internationally renowned football players.

In the last five matches, Indonesia did not achieve a single victory, losing four times. Interestingly, the team conceded 17 goals in these games, which looks sad. Apparently, Indonesia has big problems when playing defensively and they have not yet been solved.

Iraq

In their last match before the start of the tournament, the Iraqi team lost to South Korea with a score of 0:1. Overall, Iraq looks like a fairly stable team, but they have virtually no chance of winning the tournament.

In the last five matches, Iraq achieved three victories and two defeats. The team regularly scores against their opponents and this suggests that they have no problems with attack.

History of confrontations

The teams played six matches between themselves, four of which ended in victory for Iraq. Two more times there was a draw.

Prediction for the match Indonesia - Iraq

I do not rule out that Indonesia will be able to score against the Iraqis, but one goal may not be enough to win. In this confrontation, it seems to me, there will be a lot of goals scored. I'll bet on the match total being more than 2.5.

