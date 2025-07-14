RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025

Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama prediction Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Today, 20:30
- : -
International,
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5

Odds: 2.07
Odds: 2.07
In the Copa Sudamericana round of 16, Ecuadorian side Independiente will host Vasco da Gama on their home turf. Here’s a quick look at the matchup and a possible prediction.

See also: Neman Grodno vs Urartu FC prediction and betting tips 17 July 2025

Match preview

Independiente reached the round of 16 after dropping down from the Copa Libertadores, where they beat SC Barcelona 2-1 in their final group stage match. Despite finishing level on 8 points with Universitario, the Ecuadorians were edged out by the Peruvian side on goal difference.

Overall, the team is in excellent form. Under Rabanal’s guidance, Independiente have lost just once in their last ten matches, recording five wins and four draws. They currently top the Liga Pro standings after 20 rounds with 40 points, boasting both the league’s best attack and best defense.

Vasco da Gama, like Independiente, only secured their playoff spot in the final round. A convincing 3-0 victory over Peru’s Melgar in the last matchday of the Sudamericana ensured second place in their group.

The Rio de Janeiro side, however, have been inconsistent: over their last ten matches, they’ve suffered six defeats and managed four wins. In the Brazilian Serie A, Vasco sit in 14th place with 13 points from 13 matches. The team commits a lot of fouls and has ended several games with red cards, which has also impacted their results.

Probable lineups

Independiente: Villar, Cordero, Zarate, Velasco, Cortes, Mercado, Macias, Guagua, Ibarra, Pata, Hoyos

Vasco da Gama: Jardim, Enrique, Victor, Freitas, Piton, Moura, Che Che, Coutinho, Ryan, Moreira, Vegetti

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these two clubs

  • Vasco da Gama have gone 11 matches without a draw

  • In 5 of Vasco da Gama's last 7 matches, three goals were scored, with at least two in every game

  • Independiente are unbeaten in their last nine matches

  • Both teams have scored in 14 of Independiente's last 15 matches

Prediction

In my opinion, this match promises to be entertaining, with plenty of dangerous chances and goals. My prediction for the game is over 2.5 goals at 2.07 odds.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 2.07
