On September 25, as part of the sixth round of the Turkish Super League, Hatayspor will play at home against Trabzonspor.

"Hatayspor"

After five rounds played, the team is in eighth place in the Super League standings with seven points scored, and this result for the team can be considered successful.

The fact is that the team does not have enough stars in the sky and for it a place in the middle of the table is already an acceptable result. Moreover, now “Hatayspor” is only two points behind the European Cup zone, which means the players will be even more motivated.

Interestingly, in five games the team conceded only four goals and scored eight times against their opponents. It is interesting that out of the four goals conceded, the team conceded three in one match.

In the last round, the team had a goal shootout with Adana Demirspor and drew 3:3.

"Trabzonspor"

This team sets itself completely different tasks, but also has a different resource for this. The team is currently in fourth place in the standings with 9 points.

Trabzonspor is considered one of the contenders for first place in the championship and has all the necessary prerequisites for this.

Today the team from Trabzon is one of the most productive in the championship. In five matches she scored 11 goals and shares first place in this indicator with Galatasaray. In the last rounds, Trabzonspor looked especially confident, as evidenced by the defeat of Kasimpasa with a score of 5:1.

Match forecast

The visitors are considered the favorites in this match.