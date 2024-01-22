RU RU NG NG KE KE
Hatayspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Hatayspor vs Alanyaspor prediction
Hatayspor Hatayspor
Super Lig Turkey 23 jan 2024, 09:00 Hatayspor - Alanyaspor
Turkey, Hatay, Yeni Hatay Stadyumu
Alanyaspor Alanyaspor
On January 23, three matches are scheduled in the Turkish Super Lig, and one of them will feature Hatayspor against Alanyaspor. The forecast for the match between these opponents has been compiled by our analysts.

Hatayspor

After 21 rounds, Hatayspor currently occupies the 17th position, which is within the relegation zone. The club trails the 16th-placed team only on additional indicators, making the battle to avoid relegation still ahead. The main task for the team is to maintain their place in the elite tier of Turkish football. In the last round, Hatayspor suffered a 0-3 defeat away against Kasimpasa, with the opponent starting to score only from the 74th minute of the match. The team seems to have forgotten the taste of victory in the league, as they have not won in nine consecutive matches.

Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor, positioned 13th in the league table, also fails to impress with phenomenal results. In the last round, the team secured a resilient home victory against Rizespor with a score of 2-1, with substitute Pione Sisto scoring the decisive goal in the 90+1st minute. This success halted a three-match winless streak. Alanyaspor cannot feel entirely secure yet, as the gap from the relegation zone is only 4 points.

Head-to-Head Statistics

The first-round match saw a slight advantage for Alanyaspor, who played at home. The hosts even scored what seemed to be the winning goal in injury time, but it was disallowed after a VAR review due to an offside.

Match prediction for Hatayspor vs Alanyaspor

An unpredictable match is expected, evident from the bookmakers' odds. A dull draw will not satisfy anyone, so both teams are likely to play more boldly, increasing the chances of achieving the desired result. A reliable bet in this scenario appears to be on a total of more than 2.5 goals scored.

