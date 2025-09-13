Prediction on game W2(+5,5) Odds: 1.9 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

EuroBasket is nearing its climax, and on September 14, the tournament will host its final two games. First up is the battle for the bronze medal, where Greece and Finland will clash in the third-place playoff.

Greece

Even before the tournament tipped off, Greece was considered a major contender, boasting none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo—NBA superstar and leader of the Milwaukee Bucks—along with two of his brothers. The group stage posed little challenge, as four wins in five games secured them the top spot and a direct path into the playoffs.

In the round of 16, Greece overcame a gritty Israel side 84-79, and then dispatched perennial powerhouse Lithuania in the quarterfinals with a commanding 87-76 victory. However, the semifinal against Turkey was a disaster—Greece fell 68-94, and Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled to make his mark. His double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds felt underwhelming by his high standards.

Finland

At this EuroBasket, Finland enjoyed home-court advantage during the group stage as one of the host nations. They advanced to the playoffs from third place, finishing behind Germany and Lithuania. Few gave the Finns a chance when they drew a powerful Serbian squad in the round of 16, but they pulled off a massive upset, winning 92-86. The quarterfinal opponent was less daunting, and Finland capitalized, defeating Georgia 93-79.

In the semifinals, Finland squared off against Germany, falling to their rivals for the second time in the tournament—this time 86-98. Still, Finland has already achieved its best-ever result at EuroBasket, and a bronze medal would be the perfect finish. Lauri Markkanen has the ability to carry the team, drawing on his valuable NBA experience.

H2H

The head-to-head history offers little insight, as the teams last met eight years ago. Still, Finland leads the series 2-1.

Prediction

I believe the Finns will bring more desire and energy to this consolation final, but Greece enters as a slight favorite thanks to their deeper roster. Greece looked broken in the semifinal, and bouncing back from that heavy defeat to Turkey won't be easy. This matchup is best bet live, but ahead of tip-off, I'm taking Finland with a +5.5 points handicap.