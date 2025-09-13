RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Greece vs Finland. Prediction and bet for the match on September 14, 2025

Greece vs Finland. Prediction and bet for the match on September 14, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Greece vs Finland prediction Photo: https://www.youtube.com/ Unknown author
Greece Greece
NBA 14 sep 2025, 10:00
Riga, Xiaomi Arena
Finland Finland
Prediction on game W2(+5,5)
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

EuroBasket is nearing its climax, and on September 14, the tournament will host its final two games. First up is the battle for the bronze medal, where Greece and Finland will clash in the third-place playoff.

Greece

Even before the tournament tipped off, Greece was considered a major contender, boasting none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo—NBA superstar and leader of the Milwaukee Bucks—along with two of his brothers. The group stage posed little challenge, as four wins in five games secured them the top spot and a direct path into the playoffs.

In the round of 16, Greece overcame a gritty Israel side 84-79, and then dispatched perennial powerhouse Lithuania in the quarterfinals with a commanding 87-76 victory. However, the semifinal against Turkey was a disaster—Greece fell 68-94, and Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled to make his mark. His double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds felt underwhelming by his high standards.

Finland

At this EuroBasket, Finland enjoyed home-court advantage during the group stage as one of the host nations. They advanced to the playoffs from third place, finishing behind Germany and Lithuania. Few gave the Finns a chance when they drew a powerful Serbian squad in the round of 16, but they pulled off a massive upset, winning 92-86. The quarterfinal opponent was less daunting, and Finland capitalized, defeating Georgia 93-79.

In the semifinals, Finland squared off against Germany, falling to their rivals for the second time in the tournament—this time 86-98. Still, Finland has already achieved its best-ever result at EuroBasket, and a bronze medal would be the perfect finish. Lauri Markkanen has the ability to carry the team, drawing on his valuable NBA experience.

H2H

The head-to-head history offers little insight, as the teams last met eight years ago. Still, Finland leads the series 2-1.

Prediction

I believe the Finns will bring more desire and energy to this consolation final, but Greece enters as a slight favorite thanks to their deeper roster. Greece looked broken in the semifinal, and bouncing back from that heavy defeat to Turkey won't be easy. This matchup is best bet live, but ahead of tip-off, I'm taking Finland with a +5.5 points handicap.

Prediction on game W2(+5,5)
Odds: 1.9
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy: will Seattle extend their winning streak? Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.4 LA Galaxy Recommended 1xBet
Tigres vs Leon prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 21:00 Tigres vs León: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 14, 2025 Tigres Odds: 1.55 Leon Bet now Mostbet
Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls prediction MLS USA Today, 22:30 Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025 Portland Timbers Odds: 1.6 New York Red Bulls Bet now Melbet
Saul Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prediction Fight for the title of undisputed champion in the super middleweight division 14 sep 2025, 00:00 Saul Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prediction and betting tips - September 14, 2025 Saul Alvarez Odds: 2.48 Terence Crawford Recommended 1xBet
Roma vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy 14 sep 2025, 06:30 Roma vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 14, 2025 Roma Odds: 1.87 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Royal Antwerp vs Gent prediction Pro League Belgium 14 sep 2025, 07:30 Antwerp vs Gent: can Gent break their winless streak? Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.6 Gent Bet now Mostbet
Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 14 sep 2025, 08:00 Celta vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 September 2025 Celta Vigo Odds: 1.71 Girona Recommended 1xBet
Burnley vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League 14 sep 2025, 09:00 Burnley vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 14 September 2025 Burnley Odds: 1.99 Liverpool Bet now Mostbet
Pisa vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy 14 sep 2025, 09:00 Pisa vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 14 September 2025 Pisa Odds: 1.6 Udinese Bet now Melbet
Lille vs Toulouse prediction Ligue 1 France 14 sep 2025, 09:00 Lille vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 14, 2025 Lille Odds: 1.81 Toulouse Recommended Mostbet
St. Pauli vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 14 sep 2025, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Augsburg: can Augsburg end their losing streak? St. Pauli Odds: 1.56 Augsburg Bet now Melbet
Strasbourg vs Le Havre prediction Ligue 1 France 14 sep 2025, 11:15 Strasbourg vs Le Havre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 September 2025 Strasbourg Odds: 1.84 Le Havre Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores