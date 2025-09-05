Prediction on game W1(+12) Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of the WNBA regular season, the Golden State Valkyries will face off against the Minnesota Lynx. The game will be held overnight on Sunday, September 7, with tip-off scheduled for 02:30 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet focused on the scoring potential in this matchup.

Match preview

The Golden State Valkyries are the WNBA's newest franchise in the 2025 season, but the team has already made a name for itself as a promising and ambitious squad. Their youthful roster stands out for its energy and speed, allowing for dynamic play in transition and fast breaks.

In recent games, the Valkyries have delivered some electrifying performances, most notably a 37-point blowout win over the Washington Mystics. Key players like Iliana Rupert, Janelle Salaün, and Veronica Burton form the backbone of the team. Their confident play and high potential mark them as future league stars, driving the team's offensive output.

However, the team's youth sometimes reveals itself in a lack of on-court discipline and experience, which can be telling against more seasoned opponents. Against the Minnesota Lynx, maintaining a high tempo, minimizing mistakes, and making the most of quick transitions from defense to offense will be crucial for success.

Meanwhile, the question of postseason qualification is already off the table. The Valkyries can already chalk up a playoff berth in their debut campaign—a remarkable achievement in itself.

Minnesota remains one of the WNBA's most consistent and formidable teams in recent years. In the 2025 season, the Lynx confidently sit atop the overall standings, showcasing elite play on both ends of the court.

Strong team chemistry enables the Lynx to execute with precision and control the pace of games. The squad is anchored by stars Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride, who provide both scoring punch and vital leadership on the floor.

Their experience and reliability make Minnesota a threat to any opponent, especially against teams dominated by younger players. Thanks to the productivity of their leaders, the Lynx continue to dominate the regular season and are determined to chase down another championship title.

Much of their success is also attributed to Cheryl Reeve, who has coached the Lynx since 2010. Under her leadership, the team has clinched four championships and last year fell just short, losing to the New York Liberty in the finals.

Match facts

The Valkyries have won their last five games.

Minnesota has lost three of its last five road matches.

The Valkyries average 78 points per game, while the Lynx average 87 points per game.

Players to watch

Napheesa Collier remains the cornerstone for the Lynx and has put together solid performances since returning to action. She's averaging 23 points and over 7 rebounds per game, cementing her status as one of the league's brightest stars.

H2H

Minnesota has defeated Golden State in both previous head-to-head meetings by an 11-point margin each time.

Prediction

Given the teams' current form, experience, and head-to-head history, the Minnesota Lynx come into this matchup as favorites. However, the Golden State Valkyries, despite their inexperience, could spring a surprise—especially if they can establish team rhythm and capitalize on any Lynx mistakes. My pick: take the hosts with a +12 point spread.