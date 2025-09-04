RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and H2H — September 6, 2025

Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and H2H — September 6, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury prediction Photo: x.com/PhoenixMercury/ Author unknownn
Connecticut Sun Connecticut Sun
WNBA 06 sep 2025, 13:00
Montville, Mohegan Sun Arena
Phoenix Mercury Phoenix Mercury
Prediction on game W2(-7)
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

As part of the WNBA regular season, the Connecticut Sun will face off against the Phoenix Mercury. The clash is set for Saturday, September 6, with tip-off scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet focused on the scoring potential of this matchup.

Match preview

The Connecticut Sun are enduring a tough WNBA season, languishing in 12th place on the standings with a record of 10 wins and 31 losses. After last season’s impressive run to the playoff semifinals, their current position feels like a real disappointment.

The team has grappled with a series of issues, most notably injuries to key players, which have significantly impacted results. The loss of veteran guard Bria Hartley, who is sidelined long-term with a torn meniscus, has been especially damaging.

Despite these setbacks, the Sun are focused on developing their young talent. Rookie Anissa Morrow is showing steady progress and already displays the potential to strengthen the squad in the future. However, both offensively and defensively, the team remains inconsistent, leaving them vulnerable against stronger opponents.

On home court, the Sun have looked decent, but facing one of the league’s top teams spells trouble. The main goal now is to improve team chemistry, as any playoff hopes have long since faded.

Phoenix Mercury have delivered a consistent performance throughout the 2025 season, currently sitting fourth with a 27-14 record. The team is strong both at home and on the road, displaying excellent teamwork and solid defensive play.

Special attention should be paid to their offense, where experienced guards and forwards play pivotal roles. The Mercury’s standout star is Alyssa Thomas, who has become the team’s leader and has significantly boosted their attack since her move from Connecticut Sun.

She continues to put up impressive numbers, including a notable tally of triple-doubles, making her a threat in any matchup. The team boasts strong fitness and tactical discipline, allowing them to control the pace and impose their game plan on opponents.

Phoenix is unlikely to drop out of the top four and still has a fair shot at climbing even higher in the closing games of the regular season. Catching Minnesota Lynx is out of reach, but a finish in second or third place is very much on the table.

Match facts

  • Connecticut Sun have lost their last three games.
  • The Mercury are riding a six-game winning streak.
  • Connecticut averages 76 points per game, while the Mercury average 83 points per game.

Players to watch

33-year-old Alyssa Thomas is having the best season of her career. More often than not, she’s the best player on the court, and Mercury’s results largely depend on her performance. In three of her last six outings, Alyssa recorded a triple-double, adding to her already impressive season tally.

H2H

  • The Mercury have defeated Connecticut in both meetings this season.
  • Connecticut Sun have lost to Phoenix just once at home in the past five years.

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, the absence of key players for Connecticut Sun, and Phoenix’s consistency, it’s reasonable to expect another Mercury victory here. I’m backing the visitors to cover a -7 point spread.

Prediction on game W2(-7)
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Turkmenistan vs Oman prediction CAFA Nations Cup Today, 08:00 Turkmenistan vs Oman prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 September 2025 Turkmenistan Odds: 1.7 Oman Recommended 1xBet
Somalia vs Guinea prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 08:00 Somalia vs Guinea: Can Guinea overcome their opponent? Somalia Odds: 1.9 Guinea Bet now Melbet
Kenya vs Gambia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 09:00 Kenya vs Gambia: Does anyone still stand a chance for second place? Kenya Odds: 2.3 Gambia Bet now 1xBet
Namibia vs Malawi prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 09:00 Namibia vs Malawi prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 5, 2025 Namibia Odds: 1.65 Malawi Recommended 1xBet
Indonesia vs Chinese Taipei prediction Friendly match Today, 09:30 Indonesia vs Chinese Taipei prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Indonesia Odds: 1.62 Chinese Taipei Bet now Mostbet
Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan prediction CAFA Cup Today, 10:30 Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan: Who will reach the CAFA Cup playoffs? Uzbekistan Odds: 1.65 Kyrgyzstan Bet now Mostbet
Djibouti vs Burkina Faso prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Djibouti vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Djibouti Odds: 1.6 Burkina Faso Recommended 1xBet
Benin vs Zimbabwe prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Benin vs Zimbabwe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 5 September 2025 Benin Odds: 1.81 Zimbabwe Bet now Mostbet
Ukraine vs France prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Ukraine vs France prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 Ukraine Odds: 1.63 France Bet now 1xBet
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction US Open Today, 15:00 Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips - September 5, 2025 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.72 Carlos Alcaraz Recommended Melbet
Morocco vs Niger prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Morocco vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025 Morocco Odds: 1.75 Niger Bet now Mostbet
Mauritania vs Togo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Mauritania vs Togo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Mauritania Odds: 1.62 Togo Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores