Prediction on game W2(-7) Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the WNBA regular season, the Connecticut Sun will face off against the Phoenix Mercury. The clash is set for Saturday, September 6, with tip-off scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet focused on the scoring potential of this matchup.

Match preview

The Connecticut Sun are enduring a tough WNBA season, languishing in 12th place on the standings with a record of 10 wins and 31 losses. After last season’s impressive run to the playoff semifinals, their current position feels like a real disappointment.

The team has grappled with a series of issues, most notably injuries to key players, which have significantly impacted results. The loss of veteran guard Bria Hartley, who is sidelined long-term with a torn meniscus, has been especially damaging.

Despite these setbacks, the Sun are focused on developing their young talent. Rookie Anissa Morrow is showing steady progress and already displays the potential to strengthen the squad in the future. However, both offensively and defensively, the team remains inconsistent, leaving them vulnerable against stronger opponents.

On home court, the Sun have looked decent, but facing one of the league’s top teams spells trouble. The main goal now is to improve team chemistry, as any playoff hopes have long since faded.

Phoenix Mercury have delivered a consistent performance throughout the 2025 season, currently sitting fourth with a 27-14 record. The team is strong both at home and on the road, displaying excellent teamwork and solid defensive play.

Special attention should be paid to their offense, where experienced guards and forwards play pivotal roles. The Mercury’s standout star is Alyssa Thomas, who has become the team’s leader and has significantly boosted their attack since her move from Connecticut Sun.

She continues to put up impressive numbers, including a notable tally of triple-doubles, making her a threat in any matchup. The team boasts strong fitness and tactical discipline, allowing them to control the pace and impose their game plan on opponents.

Phoenix is unlikely to drop out of the top four and still has a fair shot at climbing even higher in the closing games of the regular season. Catching Minnesota Lynx is out of reach, but a finish in second or third place is very much on the table.

Match facts

Connecticut Sun have lost their last three games.

The Mercury are riding a six-game winning streak.

Connecticut averages 76 points per game, while the Mercury average 83 points per game.

Players to watch

33-year-old Alyssa Thomas is having the best season of her career. More often than not, she’s the best player on the court, and Mercury’s results largely depend on her performance. In three of her last six outings, Alyssa recorded a triple-double, adding to her already impressive season tally.

H2H

The Mercury have defeated Connecticut in both meetings this season.

Connecticut Sun have lost to Phoenix just once at home in the past five years.

Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, the absence of key players for Connecticut Sun, and Phoenix’s consistency, it’s reasonable to expect another Mercury victory here. I’m backing the visitors to cover a -7 point spread.