RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Georgia vs Cyprus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Georgia vs Cyprus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Georgia vs Cyprus prediction
Georgia Georgia
European Championship 15 oct 2023, 09:00 Georgia - Cyprus
-
- : -
International, Tbilisi, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium
Cyprus Cyprus
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.34

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the qualifying round of the European Championship there will be a match between Georgia and Cyprus. Both teams no longer have a chance of qualifying for the final tournament and can simply enjoy the game. The meeting will take place on October 15.

Georgia

The Georgian national team was included in a group of strong teams such as Switzerland, Spain and Norway. Their main task was to play football for fun, and they did a good job of it. They were able to achieve a draw with Norway and win away against Cyprus. They also showed good results on their home field and represented a worthy opponent.

The only bitter experience can be considered a major defeat from the Spaniards, in which the Georgians conceded seven goals.

Cyprus

The Cyprus team failed to score a single point in this tournament. Their performances were worse than Georgia's. They scored fewer goals and conceded more. The Cypriot players were unable to find their game and compete with other teams with dignity.

In general, it is rare for Cypriots not to score a single point in the qualifying round. Therefore, they will probably try to upset the home team even away and compete for the first points.

Prediction for match Georgia - Cyprus

Judging by the previous results and the current state of the teams, Georgia is the obvious favorite of this meeting. However, given the peculiarities of the Georgians' game, one can expect several missed goals from their side. We recommend choosing the “Both to Score” option at odds of 2.34.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.34

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Ireland vs Greece prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Ireland vs Greece prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Ireland Odds: 1.86 Greece Recommended Мелбет
Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Austria Odds: 1.82 Belgium Bet now Мелбет
Netherlands vs France prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Netherlands vs France prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Netherlands Odds: 1.71 France Bet now Мелбет
Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Liechtenstein Odds: 1.78 Bosnia and Herzegovina Recommended Мелбет
Portugal vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Portugal vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Portugal Odds: 1.65 Slovakia Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:49 Champions in terms of millions expended. The President of La Liga trolls at PSG Football news Today, 12:26 El Shaarawy called up to the national team for the first time in over two and a half years Football news Today, 11:35 Historical Record. Argentina last conceded in the 2022 World Cup Final Football news Today, 11:15 Italy vs Malta: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 11:03 VIDEO. In the Premier League, the best goal and save of September were chosen Football news Today, 10:37 Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:45 The best player and coach of the month in the Premier League are known Football news Today, 07:52 The draw for the 2023 African Cup of Nations took place Football news Today, 07:29 Didn't spit on Messi. The Paraguayan national team player began to make excuses Football news Today, 06:13 The club needs to be sold. Beckham found the cause of Manchester United's problems
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ireland vs Greece prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Netherlands vs France prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Portugal vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Iceland vs Luxembourg prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today England vs Australia predictions and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023