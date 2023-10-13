Georgia vs Cyprus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.34 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the qualifying round of the European Championship there will be a match between Georgia and Cyprus. Both teams no longer have a chance of qualifying for the final tournament and can simply enjoy the game. The meeting will take place on October 15.

Georgia

The Georgian national team was included in a group of strong teams such as Switzerland, Spain and Norway. Their main task was to play football for fun, and they did a good job of it. They were able to achieve a draw with Norway and win away against Cyprus. They also showed good results on their home field and represented a worthy opponent.

The only bitter experience can be considered a major defeat from the Spaniards, in which the Georgians conceded seven goals.

Cyprus

The Cyprus team failed to score a single point in this tournament. Their performances were worse than Georgia's. They scored fewer goals and conceded more. The Cypriot players were unable to find their game and compete with other teams with dignity.

In general, it is rare for Cypriots not to score a single point in the qualifying round. Therefore, they will probably try to upset the home team even away and compete for the first points.

Prediction for match Georgia - Cyprus

Judging by the previous results and the current state of the teams, Georgia is the obvious favorite of this meeting. However, given the peculiarities of the Georgians' game, one can expect several missed goals from their side. We recommend choosing the “Both to Score” option at odds of 2.34.