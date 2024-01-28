RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Galatasaray vs Gaziantep FK prediction
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Super Lig Turkey 29 jan 2024, 12:00 Galatasaray - Gaziantep FK
-
- : -
Turkey, Istanbul, Rams Global Stadyumu
Gaziantep FK Gaziantep FK
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the context of the 23rd round of the Turkish championship, Galatasaray will host Gaziantep, and our resource's analysts have formulated the match prognosis for these clubs.

Galatasaray

For Galatasaray, this season is unfolding favorably. The team showcased a commendable performance in the Champions League, maintaining chances until the last round to advance to the playoffs, ultimately conceding the battle for the second spot to Copenhagen. In the domestic championship, the team contends for the title, currently occupying the second position, trailing Fenerbahçe by additional metrics. Other contenders are so distant that the gap from the third place is a substantial 20 points. Falling below the second position is not an option, but the "Lions" aspire to the title. In the last round, they managed to triumph in the derby against Istanbulspor with a score of 3-1. For the second consecutive match, Aktürkoglu secured a brace.

Gaziantep

For Gaziantep, this season proves challenging as the team resides only in the 16th position in the league table, narrowly avoiding the relegation zone, ahead of Pendikspor solely by additional metrics. In the last round, they couldn't secure a victory on their home turf against one of the direct competitors, Konyaspor, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Consequently, their winless streak in the championship reached five matches, comprising four draws and one defeat. Considering the tournament standings, it is crucial for Gaziantep to maintain their elite division status.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Gaziantep suffered a 0-3 defeat on their home turf in the first encounter, with Icardi marking a brace for the "Lions."
  • Galatasaray exhibits stellar performance on their home ground, winning all 11 matches.

Galatasaray vs Gaziantep Prediction

In this pairing, Galatasaray stands as a significant favorite, given their pursuit of the title and excellent form playing on their home turf. While Gaziantep possesses tournament motivation and will strive to secure points, belief in such an outcome is challenging. We place our prediction here on the success of the hosts with a handicap of -1.5 goals.

