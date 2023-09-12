RU RU NG NG
Forecast for the match Fulham - Luton Town September 16, 2023
Fulham Fulham
Premier League England 16 sep 2023, 10:00 Fulham - Luton
-
- : -
England, London, Craven Cottage
Luton Luton
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.89

On September 16, 2023, in the fourth round of the English Championship, a match between Fulham and Luton Town will take place. The guests are debutants in the Premier League and so far have no points scored in the new season.

Fulham

The London team started the new championship briskly with a victory over Everton. After that, in three matches with Brentford, Arsenal and Manchester City, Fulham scored only one point.

After four matches played, the team is in 13th place with four points. If you look at your opponents, this indicator can even be considered successful.

Interestingly, Fulham have conceded ten goals in four matches and this is the second worst result in the championship at the moment.

Luton Town

The newcomer to the elite of English football played only three matches, but there was no reason for the fans to rejoice.

In the new season, Luton Town lost in matches with Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham. By the way, it is worth noting that the visiting team looked quite suitable in these matches.

At the moment, Luton Town occupies the penultimate place in the standings. In three matches they scored two goals and conceded nine goals.

Interesting Facts:

Luton have lost their last three matches. The team also lost in all of these matches in the first half.

Forecast for the game Fulham - Luton Town

Fulham are clear favorites in this match. But the fact that the London club conceded 10 goals in 4 matches is alarming.

Both teams started the championship poorly and will be looking to improve their position. I propose to bet on the outcome “both will score” at odds of 1.89.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Latest News
