Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023

Fiorentina is waiting for the newcomer of the top division, Cagliari, at Stadio Artemio Franchi. The match will take place on Monday as part of the 7th round of the Italian Serie A. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Fiorentina



“The Violets” have got several victories in the Serie A and the Coppa Italia on their list of achievements. At the same time, it is reasonable to mention that those results were quite a long time ago; the previous success in the Italian Cup dates back to 2001. A year later, due to financial debts, Fiorentina ceased to exist, but was immediately reorganized and allowed to compete in the Serie C. A few years later, Fiorentina returned to the Serie A, where it continues to participate up to now.

Speaking about the current draw, the team started in a quite successful way. There is only 1 defeat in 6 Serie A matches. Fiorentina, with 11 points, is in 7th position in the championship standings.

Cagliari



After having been relegated in the season of 2021/2022, the eminent specialist, Claudio Ranieri, who a few years earlier had sensationally won in the English Premier League with Leicester, was invited to the position of the head coach. Being under his leadership, the team took the 5th place in the Serie B and won the right to return to the elite division of the country through the play-offs.

“The Islanders” are still having a hard time in terms of gaining the points at the start of the new championship. Only goalless draws in the struggles with Udinese and Torino can be considered as a success; Ranieri’s wards have not taken any victory yet. Cagliari is at the very bottom of the Serie A standings.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Fiorentina, if we take into account the home matches, has not lost in the Serie A since February.

Cagliari has not known the taste of victory since the previous Serie B season.

Speaking about the head-to-head matches, Fiorentina has got a slight advantage, and Cagliari beat the opponent on the away field back in 2018.

Prediction



Fiorentina is the undisputed favourite of the following battle. Taking into account the different shapes of the teams and the difference in the class of their players, I will bet on the hosts with “a -1 goal handicap”.

