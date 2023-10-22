Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the ninth round of the Turkish championship, Fatih Karagumruk will host Adana Demirspor. The meeting will take place on Monday, October 23, and will pit a candidate for a Champions League spot against one of the biggest losers of the season.

Fatih Karagumruk

This team has nothing to brag about, although it is not the weakest in the current Turkish Championship. They are in third place from the bottom and have only one win and six points to their name.

By the way, only one point separates Fatih Karagumruk from the saving zone, so the situation does not look too dire. Surprisingly for a representative of the relegation zone, this team concedes quite a few goals. In eight matches, only nine goals were scored against them.

Adana Demirspor

This team has long lost its status as a middle peasant and is performing even more successfully this season than in the past. After eight played rounds, Adana Demirspor scored 17 points and is in third place in the standings. Galatasaray leads the table with 25 points, followed by Fenerbahce with 24 points.

Adana Demirspor has lost only one match this season and, in general, fans have reason to expect that their idols will finish the season in the European Cup zone. It’s too early to guess about the final place, but the team should get into the top five teams with such a game.

Match prediction

Adana Demirspor is the favorite according to bookmakers and this is obvious. At the same time, the guests do not look like whipping boys, as they play confidently in defense. I will bet on the match total under 3.5 for 1.57.