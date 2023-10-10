Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On October 12, 2023, as part of the European Championship qualifying tournament, a match between the Faroe Islands and Poland will take place. The Poles currently occupy only fourth place in the group and risk not getting to the European Championship, which would be a disaster for a team with such names.

Faroe islands

The Faroe Islands team has already completed their task in this tournament, as they already have one point. Sometimes they go through the qualifying round with the number 0 in the points column, which means that every point they score is a special holiday for them.

In this qualifying round, they tied with the Moldova national team away and showed decent performance in other matches. For example, in the first match they lost to the Polish national team with a score of only 0:2 on the road.

It is worth recognizing that the Faroe Islands are improving their results every year, as they previously conceded five or more goals in matches against leading European teams.

Poland

The Polish national team surprised fans with its results. The Poles are fourth in their qualifying group, ahead of only the Faroe Islands.

By the way, the tournament situation allows them to count on at least second place, since they have six points less than the Czech Republic and Moldova. Also unexpectedly for many, Albanian national team players are in first place with 10 points.

Prediction for the match Faroe Islands - Poland

The Poles must win, in which case the goal difference will not interest anyone. Although the hosts lost only once in this tournament by a big score to the Czech Republic, the Poles did not score more than two goals and conceded eight goals, just two goals less than their next opponents.

I don’t rule out that the hosts will be able to give a fight to their opponents, but I will bet on the forecast “at least one of them will not score” with odds of 1.7.