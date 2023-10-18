RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023

Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Espanyol vs Leganes prediction
Espanyol Espanyol
Segunda Division Spain 20 oct 2023, 15:00 Espanyol - Leganes
Spain, Barcelona, RCDE Stadium
Leganes Leganes
In the context of the 12th round of the Spanish Segunda, an enthralling encounter is slated to take place between Espanyol and Leganes. This clash is set to unfold at the Stad Front Stadium on the 20th of October, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Espanyol

Espanyol currently holds the pole position in the Segunda division's standings. Their record boasts an impressive seven wins out of eleven matches, and they are in excellent emotional and functional form. Moreover, they possess the most potent attacking force in the league, with Espanyol notching up an impressive tally of 22 goals in their opening eleven matches. Therefore, in this upcoming duel, the charges of Luis Garcia are anticipated to relish an attacking spectacle. Espanyol is unequivocally determined to regain its status in the upper echelons of Spanish football, and their efforts are proving successful.

Leganes

For the most part, Leganes has navigated the quagmires of local football, occasionally peering into La Liga. However, it's worth acknowledging the progress they've made over the last 7-8 years. In this Segunda campaign, Leganes is primed as one of the favorites for promotion. The team has commenced the new season quite confidently and currently finds itself among the leaders. With 22 points to their name, Leganes has secured the second position, trailing Espanyol by a mere single point.

Noteworthy Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The Catalans have remained unbeaten at home since May of this year, a period when they were still plying their trade in La Liga.
  • Leganes has only suffered two losses in their last ten fixtures.
  • The history of their confrontations tallies just twelve matches, none of which have concluded in a draw.

Prediction

Although both teams are adjacent in the league table, the bookmakers evidently favor the hosts. Considering the attacking style of the Catalan outfit, I concur with their assessment and would place my bet on Espanyol.

