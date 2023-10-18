Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023

Prediction on game Win Osasuna Odds: 1.82 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Osasuna and Granada will meet in the confrontation as part of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga. The battle will take place at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona on October 20 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Osasuna



The previous season was a pretty good one, but “the Pamplonians” are having a hard time at the beginning of the new campaign. Let me remind you that Osasuna finished the previous La Liga draw in the 10th position and also reached the final of the Copa del Rey, where it lost to Real Madrid.

As for the new season, “the Reds” have already managed to be eliminated in the Conference League qualification by the opponent from Belgium, Brugge. The start in the championship can be considered more or less stable. The club has got 10 points, which allows it to take the 12th place in the La Liga standings after 9 matches.

Granada



The club has recently experienced a short but vibrant period of progress. The last time it was in the Segunda, Diego Martinez Penas took over the coach position. The specialist not only achieved access to the La Liga – his wards immediately rose to the 7th place there. This made it possible to start 2020 in the Europa League, where the Spanish club was finally stopped only in the quarter-finals by Manchester United. Still, the mentor left soon and the project quickly “fizzled out” without him. Granada lost the battle for survival in 2022 – literally one point was not enough to rise to the so-called “saving” 17th place. As a result, it had to “hang” out at the Segunda level for a year, fortunately, the qualification of Paco Lopez, the new mentor, was enough to be promoted as fast as possible (at the same time, it won the second division).

As for the new championship, Granada is only ahead of Almeria – it has reached 1 victory.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



• Osasuna has not won any matches at the home arena in the current season.

• The same can be said about Granada, if we take into account the away confrontations of the current championship.

• There is balance in the head-to-head matches.

Prediction



I believe that the hosts will be able to break the unsuccessful streak in the home matches. I bet on the success of Osasuna.

