RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023

Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Osasuna vs Granada prediction
Osasuna Osasuna
LaLiga Spain 20 oct 2023, 15:00 Osasuna - Granada
-
- : -
Spain, Pamplona, Estadio El Sadar
Granada Granada
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Osasuna
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Osasuna and Granada will meet in the confrontation as part of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga. The battle will take place at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona on October 20 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Osasuna


The previous season was a pretty good one, but “the Pamplonians” are having a hard time at the beginning of the new campaign. Let me remind you that Osasuna finished the previous La Liga draw in the 10th position and also reached the final of the Copa del Rey, where it lost to Real Madrid.

As for the new season, “the Reds” have already managed to be eliminated in the Conference League qualification by the opponent from Belgium, Brugge. The start in the championship can be considered more or less stable. The club has got 10 points, which allows it to take the 12th place in the La Liga standings after 9 matches.

Granada


The club has recently experienced a short but vibrant period of progress. The last time it was in the Segunda, Diego Martinez Penas took over the coach position. The specialist not only achieved access to the La Liga – his wards immediately rose to the 7th place there. This made it possible to start 2020 in the Europa League, where the Spanish club was finally stopped only in the quarter-finals by Manchester United. Still, the mentor left soon and the project quickly “fizzled out” without him. Granada lost the battle for survival in 2022 – literally one point was not enough to rise to the so-called “saving” 17th place. As a result, it had to “hang” out at the Segunda level for a year, fortunately, the qualification of Paco Lopez, the new mentor, was enough to be promoted as fast as possible (at the same time, it won the second division).

As for the new championship, Granada is only ahead of Almeria – it has reached 1 victory.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head


• Osasuna has not won any matches at the home arena in the current season.
• The same can be said about Granada, if we take into account the away confrontations of the current championship.
• There is balance in the head-to-head matches.

Prediction


I believe that the hosts will be able to break the unsuccessful streak in the home matches. I bet on the success of Osasuna.

Prediction on game Win Osasuna
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 UAE League Cup Today, 10:30 Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Al-Nasr SC Odds: 1.74 Al-Ain Recommended MelBet
Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Taca de Portugal Today, 15:00 Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Odds: 1.65 Braga Bet now MelBet
Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Pro League Saudi Arabia 20 oct 2023, 14:00 Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.58 Al-Khaleej Bet now MelBet
Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Bundesliga Germany 20 oct 2023, 14:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.6 Werder Bremen Recommended MelBet
Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Serie B Italy 20 oct 2023, 14:30 Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.81 Como Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Neymar's father published a touching post on the occasion of the footballer's serious injury Football news Today, 04:30 Barcelona blamed Real for the Negreira case Football news Today, 03:40 "I didn't like it." Hazard said why he retired Football news Today, 02:52 Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy Football news Today, 02:27 Debts of 3 million euros. Fagioli testified at the prosecutor's office Football news Today, 02:21 Algeria suspends football championship due Israel-Hamas war Football news Today, 01:27 Neymar shared his emotions for the first time after his terrible injury Football news Today, 00:51 Real champions. Argentina have yet to concede a goal since winning the 2022 World Cup Football news Today, 00:44 Benzema will sue the French minister. The football player was accused of having links with terrorist Football news Today, 00:25 Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023