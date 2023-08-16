Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.72 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On August 19, Stadio Carlo Castellani (Empoli) will host the match of the 1st round of the Serie A, in which Empoli will compete with Verona. The battle will start at 18:30 CET.

Empoli



The team won the Serie B in 2021. Being at the level of the top division of the country, it does not set maximum tasks – everything is good if the so-called “registration” has been retained. Being under the rule of Paolo Zanetti, the club managed to get 43 points in the previous season – that was enough to finish in the 14th position. Nowadays, the young mentor will largely have to reassemble the squad. Vicario went to Tottenham to try to become Lloris’ successor (it also received money for departed Asllani, Bajrami and Stulac), the loans of Caputo, Luperto, Akpa Akpro and Pjaca ended. At the same time, there are enough newcomers – Kaczmarski, Pezzella, Walukiewicz and rented Caprile and Daniel Maldini. It remains only to see in practice whether this is enough for “the Blues” to stay at least at the level of the previous year. The start was pretty poor: the team was defeated by modest Cittadella in the home battle of the Coppa Italia with a 1-2 score.

Verona



The club remained in the top division only due to regulations. The 2022/2023 season ended with only 31 points – and it was lucky that Spezia had the same points. As a result, the additional indicators were not taken into account – the match between the competitors was organized on a neutral field at Citta del Tricolore. There, “the Mastiffs” had scored three times already by the 38th minute of the game (it is reasonable to mention that Ngonge made a double), moreover, a 3-1 victory was taken in the minority. Still, it was clear that it was necessary to significantly add in the game. The new coach was Marco Baroni, who had promoted the club into the Calcio and kept Lecce there. Having made good money on previously “given” Simeone Jr., Ilić, Cancellieri and Caprari, as well as selling young Sulemana, “the Ellas” bought Duda and sheltered Mboula, Saponara and Bonazzoli. The team has warmed up in the battle against Ascoli before the championship – the opponent was beaten in the Coppa Italia with a 3-1 score.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



All 3 previous matches ended strictly with the same 1-1 draw.

Predictions



Bookmakers tend to wait for Empoli to win. Still, it is unlikely that the clubs will show a spectacular duel – thus, we bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.72).

