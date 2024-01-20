Empoli vs Monza prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.84 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 21, as part of Serie A, Empoli and Monza will face each other. The match forecast for these opponents has been compiled by specialists from our resource.

Empoli

The season did not start well for Empoli, and while the team found some stability at some point, they are once again stuck in the relegation zone, currently occupying the penultimate position. The gap from the 17th place, which ensures safety, is 5 points. In the last round, the club lost away to direct competitor Verona with a score of 1-2. Empoli has not won in the league for eight consecutive matches, earning only three points during this period. Escaping relegation will be challenging, although there is still half of the league distance ahead.

Monza

For Monza, things are not going so badly, considering that the club is in only its second season in the top flight. The team is currently in 11th place in the league, with an 8-point gap from the relegation zone. In the last round, they failed to stand up to the leading Inter, suffering a 1-5 home defeat. Monza is experiencing a slight decline in results, having secured only one victory in five matches. However, they should have enough resilience and stability to maintain their position in the middle of the league table.

Head-to-head history

The first-round encounter ended with a 2-0 home victory for Monza, with midfielder Andrea Colpani being the hero of the match, scoring a brace.

Match prediction for Empoli vs Monza

Based on the odds, the opponents have equal chances of success. Both teams are not in the best form and have rarely won recently. Monza is performing better, so the level of motivation should be higher for the hosts. We expect an unpredictable battle that could end with any outcome. A reasonable bet here appears to be the total goals under 2.5.