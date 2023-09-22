Prediction on game W2(- 1.5) Odds: 1.98 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Empoli will host Inter Milan on Sunday afternoon at Stadio Carlo Castellani. The match will take place as part of the 5th round of the Italian Serie A. The starting whistle will sound at 12:30 CET.

Empoli



Empoli is a provincial Italian team that is, even having more than hundred-year history, only in its fifteenth season of the Serie A. The club spent most of its time in the so-called “basement” of local football, namely in the Serie C – although it had been there back in the 90s of the previous century.

Speaking about the season of 2020/2021, “the Blues”, led by Alessio Dionisi, won the Serie B, thereby securing a ticket to the top division of the country. The next championship gave the opportunity for the club to gain a foothold in the Serie A, but the players ended the season under the rule of a new manager. As for the previous draw, Empoli took the 14th position again and the team really failed at the start of the new campaign.

“The Blues” lost all 4 matches, in which they were not able to score even a single goal. The climax was a crushing defeat with a 0-7 score made by Roma, which happened last Sunday. The club fired the head coach, Paolo Zanetti, immediately after that.

Inter



The team from Milan, along with Juventus and the neighbour, Milan, is one of the most successful clubs in Italy.

Inter finished in the 3rd position in the previous season and, at the same time, managed to reach the Champions League final, where it lost to Manchester City (0-1).

Simone Inzaghi’s team looks convincing in the new season. “The Nerazzurri” are the first in the championship, confidently winning all 4 matches. And the Milanese team conceded only one goal in those confrontations (that happened in the previous struggle with Milan – 5-1). The remaining victories were won without conceding the goals – Fiorentina was defeated with a 4-0 score, Cagliari and Monza were beaten with the same 2:0 result.

On Wednesday, Inter started its Champions League campaign with an away match against Real Sociedad. Having conceded at the very beginning, the Italian club managed to save the draw and win back at the end of the match. Lautaro Martinez scored a goal.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Empoli has already lost 6 matches in a row, the total score is 1-16. The last time a victory was celebrated was back in mid-May, when the team sensationally beat Juventus at the home arena.

Inter has won 11 of 12 previous matches in the Serie A.

As for the head-to-head matches, there is a huge advantage on the side of the guests. Inter has triumphed 16 times in 18 previous championship matches. Empoli got 1 victory, and another match ended in a draw. By the way, “the Blues” hasn’t beaten Inter at home since 2006.

Prediction



The undisputed favourite of the following battles, according to bookmakers, is Inter. The teams are at different poles of the standings. The victory of the Milanese club is beyond doubt, and the bet on the victory of the guests with “a -1.5 goal handicap” is pretty suitable.

