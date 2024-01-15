Eastleigh v Newport County prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.59 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the third round of the FA Cup, Eastleigh will face Newport County on Tuesday, January 16. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time.

Eastleigh

Competing in the National League, the fifth-tier division in the English football hierarchy, Eastleigh has not achieved impressive results. Currently positioned in the middle of the league table, the team is four points behind the playoff zone.

In the FA Cup, Eastleigh first defeated Boreham Wood and then proved stronger than Reading.

Newport County

Newport has also progressed through two rounds in the current FA Cup campaign. In the fifth round, the team handled Oldham, and then in the replay, they overcame the resistance of Barnet.

In League Two, where Newport competes, the team is not performing well. After 27 matches, the club sits in 17th place and is not contending for promotion but is also comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Eastleigh has been winless in four consecutive games.

Newport has scored one goal in each of their last four matches.

The first match between these teams a week ago ended in a 1-1 draw.

Match Prediction Eastleigh vs Newport County

Bookmakers consider the teams equal opponents and equally assess their chances of advancing to the next round. I believe an interesting battle awaits us and suggest betting on a total of over 2.5 goals.