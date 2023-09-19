RU RU NG NG
Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023

Europa Conference League 21 sep 2023, 15:00 Dinamo Zagreb - FC Astana
International, Zagreb, Stadion Maksimir
The local football players of Dynamo and the guests from distant Kazakhstan, the club from Astana, will play against each other on the field of Stadion Maksimir (Zagreb) late on Thursday evening of September 21. The match will be officiated by the Polish referee, Raczkowski. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Dinamo Zagreb


This is the most titled club in Croatia. Taking into account 18 previous years, Dinamo has lost “the Croatian crown” only once – that happened in 2017, when Rijeka became the champion. Generally speaking, Dinamo won gold medals in the championship of the local arena 24 times.

Being the current national champion, Dinamo started in the Champions League qualification. The way did not last long – it lost to AEK from Greece in the 3rd round. As for the final round of the Europa League qualification, the team was defeated by Sparta Prague (a 3-1 score at the home arena and a 1-4 result on the away field). So, the Croatian club found itself in the third strongest European tournament.

Speaking about the native championship, Dinamo is currently in the 3rd position and is 2 points behind the leader, having one more match in hand.

Astana


Astana, like Dinamo Zagreb, is the current champion of the country. The club was founded only in 2009, which means it cannot boast of a great history. Still, the team managed to achieve good results and win the hearts of the fans throughout the country in such a short time. Astana is a 7-time champion of Kazakhstan, a 3-time winner of the Cup and a 6-time winner of the Super Cup of the country. It is not bad for a fourteen-year history, isn’t it? Meanwhile, Astana is also the only club that represented the country in the group stage of the Champions League and in the play-offs of the Europa League.

The Kazakh club was immediately eliminated from the Champions League and the Europa League. As for the Conference League, it managed to beat Albanian Partizani on aggregate and get into the group tournament.

Speaking about the championship, Astana is in the 3rd position after 5 matches, without much chance of success. Ordabasy was allowed to go too far. By the way, the teams play according to the spring-autumn system in Kazakhstan.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


The teams have recently played against each other – that happened in the 2nd round of the Champions League qualification. The Croatian club turned out to be stronger – 2-0 and 4-0. The opponents played two more matches in the qualification for the Champions League in 2018. The result was the same – 1-0 and 2-0 in favour of Dinamo.

Among the interesting facts, it is reasonable to mention that at least 3 goals were scored in each of 7 previous matches of Dinamo.

Astana cannot boast of stability and alternates victories, draws and defeats.

Predictions


The Croatian team looks like the undisputed favourite of the following battle. Considering that Astana has never scored in the struggles with the opponent from Zagreb, I assume that the Kazakh club will not be able to do this in the next confrontation. This is my bet.

