On September 8, Stadion HNK Rijeka (Rijeka) will host the match of the 5th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Croatia will compete with Latvia. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Croatia



The team confirmed its class in Qatar, reaching the top places at the World Cup again. It is reasonable to mention that this time it limited itself not to silver medals, but to the third final position. Modrić could finally take the title in the shirt of the national team in the summer within the Nations League, but, having overcome the Netherlands in extra time, then, Zlatko Dalić’s wards lost in the penalty shoot-out of the decisive match to the Spanish opponent. Nowadays, they need to focus on qualifying for the Euro. It all started with an offensive misfire there: the team tried to reach a pragmatic 1-0 score in the battle against Wales at the home arena and conceded a return ball in the 3rd added minute of the game. “The Checkered” rehabilitated well, scoring a couple of unanswered goals to their direct competitor, Turkey, also on the away field, in three days. This time, there will be no Oršić, who is injured, but generally speaking, the line-up looks quite impressive.

Latvia



The team was able to more or less remind of itself in the previous year. Still, that performance in the Nations League was quite controversial, because the victory was taken in the group in the company with such underdogs as Andorra, Liechtenstein and Moldova. On the other hand, when else will “the Balts” show a series of 4 successes in a row? As for 2023, the statistics are strictly opposite: the team lost to everyone in a row, both to Ireland in a friendly match and to Wales, Turkey and even Armenia in the qualification. At the same time, each time, Dainis Kazakevičs’ wards imposed a serious fight. The battle against Turkey was especially disappointing: they equalized by a 2-2 result in the 94th minute of the game, but managed to concede again before the final whistle. Moreover, Armenia got a 2-1 score due to a penalty kick in stoppage time.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The opponents played 4 official matches, which happened in the qualification for the World Cup 2002 and the Euro 2012. Croatia invariably won there.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that “the Balts” will be able to resist. Still, they fight hard, and the Croatian team is quite pragmatic. Thus, it is reasonable to bet on Latvia with “a +2.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.86).

