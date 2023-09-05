RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Croatia vs Latvia prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023

Croatia vs Latvia prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023

Croatia Croatia
European Championship 08 sep 2023, 14:45 Croatia - Latvia
-
- : -
International, Rijeka, Stadion Rujevica
Latvia Latvia
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+2.5)
Odds: 1.86

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

On September 8, Stadion HNK Rijeka (Rijeka) will host the match of the 5th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Croatia will compete with Latvia. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Croatia


The team confirmed its class in Qatar, reaching the top places at the World Cup again. It is reasonable to mention that this time it limited itself not to silver medals, but to the third final position. Modrić could finally take the title in the shirt of the national team in the summer within the Nations League, but, having overcome the Netherlands in extra time, then, Zlatko Dalić’s wards lost in the penalty shoot-out of the decisive match to the Spanish opponent. Nowadays, they need to focus on qualifying for the Euro. It all started with an offensive misfire there: the team tried to reach a pragmatic 1-0 score in the battle against Wales at the home arena and conceded a return ball in the 3rd added minute of the game. “The Checkered” rehabilitated well, scoring a couple of unanswered goals to their direct competitor, Turkey, also on the away field, in three days. This time, there will be no Oršić, who is injured, but generally speaking, the line-up looks quite impressive.

Latvia


The team was able to more or less remind of itself in the previous year. Still, that performance in the Nations League was quite controversial, because the victory was taken in the group in the company with such underdogs as Andorra, Liechtenstein and Moldova. On the other hand, when else will “the Balts” show a series of 4 successes in a row? As for 2023, the statistics are strictly opposite: the team lost to everyone in a row, both to Ireland in a friendly match and to Wales, Turkey and even Armenia in the qualification. At the same time, each time, Dainis Kazakevičs’ wards imposed a serious fight. The battle against Turkey was especially disappointing: they equalized by a 2-2 result in the 94th minute of the game, but managed to concede again before the final whistle. Moreover, Armenia got a 2-1 score due to a penalty kick in stoppage time.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents played 4 official matches, which happened in the qualification for the World Cup 2002 and the Euro 2012. Croatia invariably won there.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that “the Balts” will be able to resist. Still, they fight hard, and the Croatian team is quite pragmatic. Thus, it is reasonable to bet on Latvia with “a +2.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.86).

Prediction on game W2(+2.5)
Odds: 1.86

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 European Championship 07 sep 2023, 10:00 Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.58 Finland Recommended Parimatch
Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Friendly International 07 sep 2023, 12:00 Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Bulgaria Odds: 1.65 Iran Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 European Championship 07 sep 2023, 12:00 Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 Lithuania Odds: 1.85 Montenegro Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Friendly International 07 sep 2023, 13:00 Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Norway Odds: 1.89 Jordan Recommended MelBet
Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Friendly International 07 sep 2023, 14:30 Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Austria Odds: 1.65 Moldova Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:26 Candidates for the Women's Golden Ball have been named Football news Today, 15:50 The Premier League team is negotiating with a sponsor from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 15:06 The nominees for the best young player award were announced Football news Today, 14:45 Shortlist Ballon d'Or 2023: Messi, Haaland & Mbappe here, but without Ronaldo Football news Today, 14:30 All nominees have been for the Lev Yashin Award announced Football news Today, 12:48 2026 World Cup qualification starts. Argentina defend title Football news Today, 11:55 Former Manchester City player blames team for failed contract talks Football news Today, 11:09 The player of the Spain women's national team testifies to the prosecutor's office against Rubiales Football news Today, 10:28 PSG are kicking a key player. He will go to Qatar Football news Today, 09:54 Manchester United are considering the option of excluding Antony from the squad
Sport Predictions
Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Wales vs South Korea 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Netherlands vs Greece 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Serbia vs Hungary 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match France - Ireland on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Czech Republic vs Albania prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023