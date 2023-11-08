RU RU NG NG
Copenhagen vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
FC Copenhagen vs Manchester United prediction
FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen
Champions League Today, 15:00 FC Copenhagen - Manchester United
-
- : -
International, Koebenhavn, Parken
Manchester United Manchester United
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.75

In the upcoming match of the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League, the Danish club Copenhagen will host the English Manchester United at home. The opponents are not showing outstanding results this season on the European stage and will decide the issue of qualifying for the European Cup in the spring.

Copenhagen

The Danish champion is currently in last place in their group with just 1 point. They drew with Galatasaray and suffered defeats against Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Despite such a game in Europe, Copenhagen shows good results in the Danish Super League and leads by 3 points.

In general, the Danes have a good chance of leaving the group from third place, but to do this they need to score points in all the remaining matches in the group.

Manchester United

The English giants also failed to show consistency in the Champions League, finishing third in their group after defeats to Bayern and Galatasaray.

In the last round they were able to defeat Copenhagen.

In the English Championship, Manchester United also does not show outstanding results, occupying only 8th place.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Statistics show that Copenhagen are on a good winning streak at home, while Manchester United are unbeaten in their last three matches.

We need to pay attention to the instability of the English team. I suggest betting that more than 2.5 goals will be scored in the match.

Odds: 1.75

Sport Predictions
