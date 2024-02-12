RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Copenhagen vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Copenhagen vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City prediction
FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen
Champions League 13 feb 2024, 15:00 FC Copenhagen - Manchester City
-
- : -
International, Copenhagen, Parken
Manchester City Manchester City
Review Н2Н Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.7

In the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, Copenhagen will host Manchester City at home. The match prediction for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Copenhagen

Copenhagen is the primary sensation of the Champions League group stage. Jacob Neestrup's team, initially considered an unequivocal underdog, managed to surpass Galatasaray and Manchester United in their group. In the Danish Superliga, there is currently a break, so the "Lions" played their last official match on December 12 against Galatasaray (1:0). Copenhagen has devoted all its efforts to success in the Champions League, resulting in two consecutive defeats in the domestic league at the end of the year, causing them to drop to third place.

Manchester City

The reigning champions of the Champions League approach the match in excellent form. Over the weekend, Pep Guardiola's team triumphed in a challenging encounter against Everton (2:0), with their star striker Erling Haaland scoring a brace. Manchester City's winning streak across all competitions now extends to 10 matches. In the group stage of this Champions League, Manchester City secured the maximum points by defeating RB Leipzig, Young Boys, and Red Star Belgrade.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Manchester City has never defeated Copenhagen on its home turf: a 2:2 draw in the UEFA Cup 2008/09 and a 0:0 draw in the group stage of the 2022/23 Champions League season.

This will be the fourth match between these teams, with Manchester City having 2 victories.

Throughout its history, Copenhagen has defeated only one English team – Manchester United.

Copenhagen vs Manchester City prediction

Manchester City is in excellent form, so I doubt that Copenhagen will be able to score even a single goal. I predict that only one team will be scoring in this match.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.7

