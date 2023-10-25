Clermont vs Nice prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Prediction on game Win Nice Odds: 1.93 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Within the 10th round of the French Ligue 1 there will be a match between Clermont and Nice. The meeting will take place at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on October 27. The game is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 CET.

Clermont

This team goes on the penultimate line of the standings. Clermont got their first win of the season over Lyon last round, which allowed them to swap places with the "weavers".

In general, the team does not grab stars from the sky and many realized that they will fight for survival. So far they frankly do not succeed, although the season in France has just begun.

Nice

The club from the south has won Ligue 1 four times, taken the Cup three times and the French Super Cup once. The team participated three times in the group stage of the Europa League, where once managed to get out of the group, but was stopped in 1/16 finals. And also last season, the Eagles made it to the Conference League, but lost to Basel in the quarterfinals.

Last season Nice finished in ninth place in Ligue 1, but this season they started much better and remain the only team without defeats. With five wins and four draws, the team is second in the standings.

Nice this summer signed a new coach. He became Francesco Farioli. Before the "Eagles" the Italian managed to work in two Turkish clubs. Also in the summer the club signed new players, including Terem Moffi from Lorient and Jérémie Boga from Atalanta, who together scored almost half of the team's goals.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Clermont does not score in the last three home matches.

Nice does not concede four games in a row.

The last three face-to-face games ended with a victory for Clermont.

Prediction

The teams face radically different tasks this season. If Clermont will fight to keep their place in the elite, Nice still looks like a medal contender. Farioli's wards should win such matches without any problems.