As part of the WNBA regular season, the Chicago Sky will face off against the New York Liberty. The game will take place in the early hours of Friday, September 12. Tip-off is scheduled for 02:00 Central European Time. My pick focuses on the scoring potential of this matchup.

Match preview

This season, Chicago remain a team capable of springing surprises. However, there was never really talk of a playoff run, and the Sky have, quite predictably, missed out on the postseason for the second year in a row.

Despite their inconsistent results, the team has plenty of grit and a real desire to challenge the favorites. The Sky are known for their up-tempo style and aggressive use of three-pointers, which helps them stay competitive even against stronger opponents.

It’s worth noting that all these factors tend to be fleeting. The team clearly lacks stability in all phases of the game, so their next-to-last position in the standings comes as no surprise.

It is important to point out that Chicago feel a bit more confident at home: the support of their fans gives them an extra edge in aggression and prevents their opponents from pulling away. Against the New York Liberty, they will likely rely on a fast tempo and high scoring to make up for the difference in class.

The New York Liberty are still considered one of the top contenders for the WNBA title this season. Even if the results haven't been particularly dazzling, their status as reigning champions means you can't count them out.

This squad boasts an impressive roster of stars and a deep rotation, making them adaptable in any game scenario. Liberty can execute both half-court offense and explosive transition play, making them a nightmare matchup for any opponent.

One of New York's key strengths is their dominance in the paint. The team controls the boards with authority, allowing them to dominate on the offensive glass and earn extra possessions. At the same time, Liberty have elite sharpshooters capable of stringing together three-pointers, adding unpredictability to their attack.

On the regular season standings, Liberty have already secured fifth place and enter this final game with no pressure regarding the result. The New York side can focus on preparing for the playoffs, where their first opponent will be the Phoenix Mercury.

Match facts

The Sky have lost three games in a row.

The Liberty have won just one of their last six games on the road.

The Sky average 76 points per game, while the Liberty average 85 points per game.

Players to watch

Kamilla Cardoso is in her second WNBA season and truly stands out among her teammates. The 24-year-old Brazilian excels in the paint and boasts impressive rebounding numbers. As a result, she frequently records double-doubles and is a major weapon for the Chicago Sky.

H2H

This season, the teams have played three times: two wins for Liberty and one for the Sky.

New York has defeated Chicago in their last three meetings on the Sky's home court.

Prediction

This matchup promises to be an exciting one: both teams love to play fast-paced basketball and have plenty of offensive firepower. The New York Liberty look more balanced and organized, making them the favorites here. Chicago Sky, meanwhile, will look for their chance through three-point shooting and aggressive offense. Since this game has no playoff implications, my pick is for a total under 160 points.