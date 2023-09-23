RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023
Chelsea Chelsea
Premier League England 24 sep 2023, 09:00 Chelsea - Aston Villa
-
- : -
England, London, Stamford Bridge
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Aston Villa wont lose
Odds: 1.86

Welcome Bonus 150%
Parimatch 4.70
Bet now

In the sixth round of the English championship, London's Chelsea will meet Aston Villa at home. The hosts did not improve their performance compared to last season and again faced great difficulties. The meeting will take place on September 24, 2023.

Chelsea

As is already usual for their fans, the team is at the bottom of the standings; they are now in 14th place and after the first five rounds they have scored only five points.

The English giants have only one victory in the new season - they only managed to defeat the Premier League debutant, Luton, who also did not score a single point.

If the situation is not corrected now, the season for the team may become lost.

In the last round, the Blues unexpectedly lost at home to Nottingham Forest and worsened their position in the tournament.

Aston Villa

This team had a phenomenal finish last season and also had a great start to the new one.

Based on the results of five rounds, the middle peasants of the English Premier League are in seventh place, having won three victories and suffered two defeats.

Last season, the team's performance was influenced by the arrival of Unai Emery as head coach, and in the new campaign, Aston Villa will certainly fight for a place in European competitions.

Interesting facts and forecast

Aston Villa's last six matches have seen over 2.5 goals scored, while Chelsea's three and four home games have not seen over 2.5 goals scored.

Bookmakers again believe in the home team’s victory, but it’s time to reconsider their approach to matches involving Chelsea. I suggest you bet that the second team will not lose at odds of 1.86.

Prediction on game Aston Villa wont lose
Odds: 1.86

Welcome Bonus 150%
Parimatch 4.70
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Premiership Scotland Today, 07:30 Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Livingston Odds: 1.8 Celtic Recommended Мелбет
Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Milan vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 AC Milan Odds: 1.62 Verona Bet now Мелбет
Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.78 Bochum Bet now Мелбет
Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.715 Wolfsburg Recommended Мелбет
Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Premier League England Today, 10:00 Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.86 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 16:49 If Xavi wins La Liga or the Champions League this season, the contract will be automatically extende Football news Yesterday, 16:17 Ronaldo's double helped Al Nasr beat Firmino and Mahrez's team in Saudi Pro League Football news Yesterday, 15:36 De Ligt is increasingly unhappy with his playing time Football news Yesterday, 15:02 Man City leader will miss upcoming matches due to injury Football news Yesterday, 14:25 Xavi extended his contract with Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 13:52 The former Manchester United star has apologized for drink-driving Football news Yesterday, 12:47 De Gea may end his career if he does not find a club Football news Yesterday, 12:09 Sancho continues to train separately and will miss the match against Burnley Football news Yesterday, 11:23 Araujo has recovered from his injury and can take part in the next La Liga match Football news Yesterday, 10:31 Messi may not play in the U.S. Open Cup final
Sport Predictions
Football Today Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Luton vs Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023 Football Today Brentford vs Everton prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023