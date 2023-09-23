Prediction on game Aston Villa wont lose Odds: 1.86 Welcome Bonus 150% 4.70 Bet now

In the sixth round of the English championship, London's Chelsea will meet Aston Villa at home. The hosts did not improve their performance compared to last season and again faced great difficulties. The meeting will take place on September 24, 2023.

Chelsea

As is already usual for their fans, the team is at the bottom of the standings; they are now in 14th place and after the first five rounds they have scored only five points.

The English giants have only one victory in the new season - they only managed to defeat the Premier League debutant, Luton, who also did not score a single point.

If the situation is not corrected now, the season for the team may become lost.

In the last round, the Blues unexpectedly lost at home to Nottingham Forest and worsened their position in the tournament.

Aston Villa

This team had a phenomenal finish last season and also had a great start to the new one.

Based on the results of five rounds, the middle peasants of the English Premier League are in seventh place, having won three victories and suffered two defeats.

Last season, the team's performance was influenced by the arrival of Unai Emery as head coach, and in the new campaign, Aston Villa will certainly fight for a place in European competitions.

Interesting facts and forecast

Aston Villa's last six matches have seen over 2.5 goals scored, while Chelsea's three and four home games have not seen over 2.5 goals scored.

Bookmakers again believe in the home team’s victory, but it’s time to reconsider their approach to matches involving Chelsea. I suggest you bet that the second team will not lose at odds of 1.86.