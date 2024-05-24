Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.73 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The Cape Town Spurs will play their match in the 30th round of the South African Championship in their home ground, the "Athlone Stadium," on Saturday evening against Richards Bay. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports experts.

Cape Town Spurs

The "City Warriors" have had a disappointing season and are already guaranteed to be relegated. Cape Town Spurs are at the bottom of the South African Premier League table. They have only gathered 20 points from 29 matches, with just five victories in the current season and 19 losses.

They are trailing ten points behind the 14th position, which could potentially save them from relegation. In the last round, Shaun Bartlett's team played an away match against Golden Arrows, managing to secure a draw with a score of 1-1. As for their home statistics, Cape Town Spurs have suffered 10 defeats in 14 matches at home, with only four victories.

Kaizer Chiefs

The "Chiefs" are currently in eighth place in the South African Premier League table and are unlikely to climb higher. However, they risk dropping out of the top ten if they don't perform well. At the moment, Arthur Zwane's team has 36 points from 29 matches, trailing 13 points behind the top three.

In the last round, Kaizer Chiefs played a home match against Polokwane City, ending in a goalless draw. This draw marked the third consecutive draw for the "Chiefs," who haven't won in their last four matches. Away from home, Kaizer Chiefs have secured three victories in 14 matches, suffering seven defeats.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Kaizer Chiefs defeated the "City Warriors" with a score of 3-2 at home.

Kaizer Chiefs have won three consecutive matches against this opponent.

Only in two out of the last five matches between these teams has the "Total Over 2.5 Goals" bet been successful.

Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Bookmakers don't believe in the underdog, who, despite being motivated, has had a poor season. Perhaps it's better to bet on "Total Under 2.5 Goals" with odds of 1.73.