AmaZulu vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Prediction on game Win AmaZulu Odds: 2.09 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 30th round of the South African Premier League will be played on Saturday at the "Princess Magogo Stadium," where the local AmaZulu will host Golden Arrows. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team.

AmaZulu

"The Heroes" have managed to improve their tournament position in recent matches. Currently, AmaZulu occupies the 9th position, with 36 points from 29 matches. They are nine points clear of the relegation zone.

In the last round, Ayanda Dlamini's team played away against Sekhukhune and secured a 1-0 victory. Overall, in the last five matches, AmaZulu has lost only once, with two wins. As for their home statistics, AmaZulu has secured only five victories in 14 matches at home, but they have lost only twice.

Golden Arrows

The team led by Vusumuzi Vilakazi has noticeably slowed down recently, much to the disappointment of their fans. In the last match, Golden Arrows hosted Premier League underdog Cape Town Spurs and could only manage a 1-1 draw. This result extended their winless streak to eight matches - six draws and two losses.

Certainly, the points lost have affected their tournament position. The club from Durban has dropped to the 11th position in the South African Premier League table and is holding onto the middle of the table only due to past achievements. It's worth noting that the team has secured six victories in 14 away matches but has suffered seven defeats.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, AmaZulu secured an away victory with a score of 3-1 against Golden Arrows.

Only in two out of the last five matches has the "Both Teams to Score" bet been successful.

AmaZulu has lost their last four home matches against Golden Arrows.

AmaZulu vs Golden Arrows Prediction

The hosts rightfully go into this match as favorites according to bookmakers. The odds for an AmaZulu victory are at 2.10. We believe that the hosts will win this match.