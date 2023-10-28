RU RU NG NG
Brest vs PSG prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction
Brest Brest
Ligue 1 France 29 oct 2023, 08:00 Brest - Paris Saint-Germain
-
- : -
France, Brest, Stade Francis le Ble
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 2.2

In the match of the 10th round of the French championship there will be a meeting between the teams “Brest” and “PSG”. The Parisians are motivated to win and move to the top of the table.

"Brest"

This modest team has made a stunning comeback, finishing fifth in the French Championship after nine matches.

However, in the last three rounds they were unable to win and “returned to earth” a little.

They currently trail fourth-placed Lille on goal difference and are three points behind PSG.

PSG

The French champion started the season unsuccessfully, but after two victories in a row, he managed to improve his position in the standings. They are now in third place and only two points behind leaders Monaco.

With a certain set of circumstances and a victory for the Parisians, they will be able to rise to the top of the standings.

Overall, PSG must beat these lowly opponents with their eyes closed if they really want to retain their title.

Interesting facts and match prediction

PSG managed to win their last 13 matches against Brest. In addition, PSG have won 5 of their last 7 matches, both in regulation time and overtime.

Although Brest will play at home, PSG are the favorites in this match. It seems to me that the home team will be able to cause problems for the Parisians, so I will bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals, which seems reasonable.

Odds: 2.2

Sport Predictions
