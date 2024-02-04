RU RU NG NG
Brentford vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on February 5, 2024 by Dillan George

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Brentford vs Manchester City prediction
Brentford Brentford
Premier League England Yesterday, 15:00 Brentford - Manchester City
Finished
1 : 3
England, London, Gtech Community Stadium
Manchester City Manchester City
Neal Maupay
21’
45 + 3’ 53’ 70’
Phil Foden
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Manchester City
In the 23rd round of the English Premier League, Brentford will play host to Manchester City. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously compiled by the analysts at Dailysports.

Brentford

After a promising start to the season, Brentford has transformed into one of the contenders facing the prospect of relegation from the Premier League. Over the past 7 league matches, Thomas Frank's team has managed to accrue merely 3 points, secured through a victory over Nottingham Forest. In the previous fixture, Brentford took the initiative by scoring first in the away match against Tottenham but ultimately suffered a 2:3 defeat.

Manchester City

Despite trailing Liverpool, Manchester City remains the primary contender for the Premier League title. Pep Guardiola's team, with one game in hand, is in splendid form. Manchester City boasts an ongoing winning streak of eight matches across all competitions, with the last point drop occurring on December 16th in a match against Crystal Palace (2:2). In the preceding fixture, the reigning English champions effortlessly defeated Burnley (3:1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Brentford has emerged victorious in the last two encounters against Manchester City.
  • In the current season, the teams have yet to face each other due to Manchester City's participation in the Club World Cup.
  • Throughout their history, Manchester City and Brentford have contested 8 matches, each winning 4 of them.

Match prediction for Brentford vs. Manchester City

It is unlikely that Brentford will manage to secure points against such a formidable adversary. We place our bet on a victory for Manchester City.

