On Monday, September 25, the match of the 30th round of the Irish Premier Division will take place. Shelbourne and Bohemians will compete at Dalymount Park in Dublin. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Bohemians



The oldest football club and the fourth most titled team of the country has not finished at the top of the standings for a long time. Speaking about the previous season, which is held according to the spring-autumn system, it took the 6th final place, and the last but one draw brought the 5th one, when 2020 was characterized by the title of the vice-champion of Ireland. The last time “the Gypsies” lifted the championship trophy over their heads was back in 2009. And, apparently, the next triumph will not be soon.

Bohemians currently occupies the 5th position in the Premier Division. The league leaders, Shamrock Rovers, are relatively close – the club is eleven points behind. However, the team’s recent results leave much to be desired. The last victory in the championship was at the beginning of August, after which Declan Devine’s wards have not won in 4 games in a row. It is also noteworthy to mention that during this time they managed to score only two goals in the battle against Derry City (2-2), the rest of the matches were goalless.

At the same time, one cannot say that the failure is connected with unsuccessful work on the market in the summer. Only a key defender, Grant Horton, was lost, but none of the top scorers left the club during the transfer window.

Shelbourne



“The Shels” have got an equally impressive history: 13 victories in the national championship, as well as three Irish Cups. However, all those regalia are a thing of the past, and the main achievement of recent years has been the return to the elite division of the country in the season of 2021. The first championship after promotion brought the team the 7th position, and now it occupies the 4th one and even has a chance to compete for the European competition.

The gap from the nearest opponents, St. Patrick’s and Derry City, which are in the UEFA Conference League zone, is only 4 and 5 points, respectively. Shelbourne has already beaten the first opponent on this list, and the confrontation with the second is expected at the end of the championship.

It is also noteworthy to mention the shape of “the Shels” – they have got 3 wins in a row. It seems that the team of the legendary player, Damien Duff, who once played more than 500 matches in the Premier League, is seriously ready to return to the European arena.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Bohemians won a head-to-head match in the Irish Cup two months ago. However, speaking about 3 more games, which took place in 2023, Shelbourne did not suffer a single defeat: 2 draws and 1 win. On the other hand, “the Gypsies” have not lost at the home arena for 9 matches in a row: the last time “the Red and Blacks” were defeated on the native field was back in May.

Prediction



It seems that Bohemians are seriously targeting the National Cup and, thus, making their way into the European competition. Moreover, the lot is pretty good for the higher mentioned aim: there will be a struggle with a representative of the second division in the semi-finals. Still, Shelbourne’s run of 3 wins in a row in the Premier Division suggests that it has not said goodbye to the chances of appearing in the Conference League via the Division yet. Also, the results of the guests in the head-to-head matches within the league are on their side. Therefore, the likelihood of “the Shels” returning home with the points is very high.

