Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Presenting to our esteemed readers, a forecast for the match between Bergerac Perigord and Lyon, scheduled for January 19th, as part of the 1/16 stage of the French Cup.

Bergerac Perigord

In two years, Bergerac will celebrate its centenary since its founding. Throughout its existence, the club has not achieved anything significant, having never participated in the upper echelons of French leagues. In the French Cup, their best achievement has been reaching the quarterfinals. Currently, the club competes solely in the fourth division, holding the ninth position, with a precarious one-point lead over the relegation zone. Bergerac has played 1-2 matches, trailing the second-place team by four points.

Lyon

For the "Lions," the season unfolds disappointingly, as they occupy the 16th position in the league, perilously close to the relegation zone. In the last round, Lyon suffered a 1-3 defeat away to Havre, interrupting a three-game winning streak in Ligue 1. Despite the seemingly beatable opponent, a match with utmost responsibility is imperative; otherwise, Lyon risks contributing to a significant upset. Player selection is commendable, but a psychological breakthrough is necessary to address league issues and contend for the cup.

Head-to-head History

The clubs have never faced each other before, and their only chance to meet was precisely in the French Cup.

Match prediction - Bergerac Perigord vs. Lyon

The guests are unequivocal favorites, considering their precarious league position. The French Cup might serve as the tournament through which Lyon can salvage their season. While Bergerac will strive to compete with the elite representative, the chances of progression appear minimal. We recommend placing a wager on the total goals, with an expectation of more than 2.5 goals in this encounter.