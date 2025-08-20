RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bayern vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 22, 2025

Bayern vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 22, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig prediction Photo: https://x.com/FCBayernEN/Author unknownn
Bayern Munich
22 aug 2025, 14:30
- : -
Germany, Munich, Allianz Arena
RB Leipzig
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On August 22, 2025, the opening round of the German Bundesliga will feature a clash between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:30 Central European Time. We take a closer look at the best bet for goals in this encounter.

Bayern

Bayern Munich enter the Bundesliga campaign as the reigning champions and the main favorites for the title. The team has already secured their first trophy of the new season, winning the Supercup by defeating Stuttgart 2-1. The goals came from the team's top scorer Harry Kane and new signing Luis Diaz.

Their preseason preparations were top-notch: after last season ended, Bayern took part in the Club World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals before falling to PSG 0-2. They then played a series of friendlies, confidently beating all opponents.

Head-to-head battles with Leipzig in recent years have always drawn attention from fans. At home, Bayern display attacking football, though their advantage is slim: of the last six matches against Leipzig, Munich have won three, Leipzig have won twice, and one ended in a draw. All six encounters were high-scoring affairs, with three or more goals in each.

Leipzig

Leipzig endured a disappointing previous campaign: the team finished only seventh in the league and missed out on European competition, which is highly unusual for the club in recent years. Their form was particularly shaky at the end of the season — in their last five matches, Leipzig failed to win, drawing three and losing two. They finished six points shy of a Champions League spot and just one point away from the European places.

This season, Leipzig started out in the German Cup, where they faced Regionalliga side Sandhausen. Leipzig trailed twice during the match but managed to snatch a 4-2 victory in the closing stages.

Recent head-to-heads with Bayern have traditionally produced plenty of goals. Last season, both meetings saw six goals: a 3-3 draw in Leipzig and a 5-1 win for Bayern in Munich. In their last 10 encounters, Bayern hold the upper hand with five wins, three draws, and two victories for Leipzig. Nine out of those ten matches ended with over 2.5 goals, and in nine of them, both teams found the net.

Probable lineups

  • Bayern: Neuer, Stanisic, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Goretzka, Kimmich, Diaz, Olise, Gnabry, Kane.
  • Leipzig: Vandevoordt, Nedeljkovic, Orban, Lukeba, Raum, Seiwald, Simons, Schlager, Bakayoko, Nusa, Openda.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Bayern have won 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Bayern have won their last 6 home matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of Bayern's last 4 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of Leipzig's last 7 matches.
  • Bayern are unbeaten in their last 4 head-to-head encounters.
  • 3 of the last 4 head-to-head matches ended with over 3.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 9 of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Bayern vs Leipzig match prediction

This match brings together two powerhouse teams stacked with quality players. It's still unclear what shape both sides are in ahead of the season opener. However, history between these clubs shows that their encounters are almost always high-scoring, with both teams getting on the scoresheet. Leipzig will be eager to bounce back after a tough season and make a strong impression, while Bayern, playing at home, will be determined to kick off their title defense with a victory. All signs point to an exciting, dynamic contest packed with chances and goals. My pick for this match is over 3.5 total goals at odds of 1.76.

