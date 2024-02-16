RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Ankaragücü vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Ankaragücü vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray prediction
Ankaragucu Ankaragucu
Super Lig Turkey 18 feb 2024, 11:00 Ankaragucu - Galatasaray
-
- : -
Turkey, Ankara, Eryaman Stadyumu
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Galatasaray
Odds: 1.5

In the 26th round of the Turkish Super League, Ankaragücü will host Galatasaray at home. The match prediction for these teams has been prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

Ankaragücü

The club from the capital of Turkey currently holds the 11th position in the Super League, but the congestion in the league table is so significant that only 2 points separate Ankaragücü from the relegation zone. In such a situation, every loss of points or successful outcome can greatly alter the team's standing. In the previous round, the team led by the legendary Emre Belozoglu succumbed to Konyaspor (0:1), earning just 1 point in the last 3 matches.

Galatasaray

Galatasaray is utterly dominant in this season of the Super League. Okan Buruk's team leads with 66 points, having won 21 out of 25 matches, drawn 4 times, and suffered only 1 defeat. However, Galatasaray must not become complacent, as Fenerbahce is having an equally formidable season, trailing by only 2 points. In the previous round, Galatasaray defeated Istanbul Basaksehir (2:0), and on Thursday, they overcame Sparta Prague (3:2) in the Europa League Round of 32.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 7th round of this season, Galatasaray defeated Ankaragücü 2:1.
  • Galatasaray has won three consecutive matches against Ankaragücü.

Ankaragücü – Galatasaray prediction

Galatasaray is in incredible form, and to maintain their sole leadership, only a victory is required. I believe Ankaragucu will not be able to snatch points from the league leader.

