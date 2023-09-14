Prediction on game W2(-2) Odds: 1.98 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

As part of the sixth round of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Raed will host Al Nassr on Saturday. Teams with radically different compositions and tasks, the middle peasant and the vice-champion of last season. Of course, bookmakers give preference to Cristiano’s team and it’s hard to disagree with this.

Al Raed

Under the leadership of the new head coach Igor Jovicevich, who won gold medals in the Ukrainian Championship with Shakhtar Donetsk last season, the team's start to the new season turned out to be very lackluster. There is no need to talk about quality reinforcements this summer, and the change of coach is also making itself felt. This is one of the reasons that Al Raed scored only three goals in the opening five rounds, and all three in one match - they beat newcomer Al-Riyadh 3:0 in the fourth round. The team lost the first three matches without any chance. In fairness, it is worth noting that 2 of the 3 defeats came in games against the flagships of Saudi football - Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. The previous match in the championship, Jovicevich's team was reduced to a goalless draw with Al-Feiha. In general, Al Raed is considered a strong middle peasant, but at the start of the season, due to the difficult calendar, it does not yet look like one.

Al Nassr

A month ago, Al Nassr defeated Al-Hilal 2:1 in the final of the Arab Champions League in extra time. Ronaldo scored a double, winning his first trophy on the Arabian Peninsula. After that final, several more stars were added to the company of Ronaldo, Mane, Alex Telles and Brozovic. Otavio came from Porto, and Aymeric Laporte was bought from Manchester City. Despite the star lineup, the team could not boast of stability at the beginning of the season. But after two defeats at the start, Al Nassr came to his senses and began to sweep away everyone in his path. Three victories in a row in the championship with a total score of 14:1 speak for themselves. And if we add here the 4:2 victory over Arab Al-Ahly in the Asian Champions League qualification, it turns out that Al Nassr has scored at least four goals in four matches in a row. By the way, Ronaldo and Mane are the top scorers in the Pro League at the moment (6 and 5 goals, respectively). Al Nassr is seen as one of the main contenders for gold medals, and the momentum gained in recent matches only confirms this.

Facts about the match and statistics of personal meetings

In the last 15 matches of the championship, Al Raed won only three times, and Al Nassr were beaten for the last time in 2016. In the last three head-to-head matches, Al Nassr won crushingly and only scored less than 2 goals against Al Raed in only 1 match out of the last 13. This season, the team with 15 goals scored is the championship leader in this indicator.

Match prediction

Al Raed plays very poorly historically against their next opponent. I don’t believe that Jovicevic’s team will be able to score, but I wouldn’t focus on that. Ronaldo and company must confidently achieve victory. There will be a lot of goals, but I will bet on the visitors to win with a -2 handicap, odds - 2.03