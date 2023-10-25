RU RU NG NG
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hazm prediction and betting tips on October 26, 2023

Kenley Ward
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hazem prediction
Al-Ittihad Al-Ittihad
Pro League Saudi Arabia Yesterday, 14:00 Al-Ittihad - Al-Hazem
Finished
2 : 2
Saudi Arabia, Jeddah, Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal
Al-Hazem Al-Hazem
Karim Benzema
26’
Hasan Kadesh
81’
63’
Mohammed Al-Thani
86’
Faiz Selemani
Review Match details Н2Н Tournament table
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.8

The match of the 11th round of the Saudi Arabian Championship between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hazm will take place in Jeddah. The meeting will take place on October 26.

"Al-Ittihad"

This formidable team takes only fifth place in the Saudi Arabian championship table. This season, Nuno Espirito Santo's team played 10 matches and scored 20 points.

After 10 rounds played, they are six points behind the leader. In the last three matches, Al-Ittihad often lost points against weak opponents - they drew with Al-Feikha (0:0) and Al-Taawoun (1:1), and also lost to Al-Ahly. (0:1).

On October 23, Al Ittihad played in the Asian Champions League match and won 1:0 over the Iraqi club Al Quwa.

"Al-Hazm"

This team does not play in the Champions League, and their performance in the championship leaves much to be desired.

After 10 rounds they occupy the penultimate place in the table. This season the team played 10 matches and scored only six points. In addition, Al-Hazm have already conceded 26 goals, which is the worst figure in the league.

In the last championship match, they won at home with a score of 4:1 over Al Raed, achieving their first victory this season.

Statistics and prediction

Bookmakers consider Al-Ittihad to be the undisputed favorites of this match and one cannot but agree with this. In the last five meetings between these teams, Al Ittihad have won three and their opponents one.

I believe that the home team will win confidently. I will bet on Al-Ittihad to win with a difference of two goals (-1.5).

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.8

