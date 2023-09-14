Prediction on game W2(+3) Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On the evening of September 15, 2023, as part of the sixth round of the Saudi Arabian Championship, the bronze medalist of the previous championship Al-Hilal and the newcomer to the top division Al-Riyadh will meet on the field. The undisputed favorites will be the hosts, who have started the new season quite successfully.

Al-Hilal

The most titled club in Saudi Arabia and Asia in general. Neymar, Mitrovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Bono, Coulibaly - such a gang is given corresponding tasks. After a great transfer campaign this summer, the team got off to a great start this season and has yet to experience the bitterness of defeat in the Pro League. One draw and four wins took Al-Hilal to the top of the standings. In the previous round, by the way, the current champion Al-Ittihad was defeated in a crazy shootout — 4:3. Therefore, now fans will not understand losing points in a home match against modest Al-Riyadh. And the hosts themselves will want to approach the start of the Asian Champions League, which is scheduled for September 18 (match against Navbahor from Uzbekistan) in a positive frame of mind and in a good mood.

Al-Riyadh

The team was promoted at the end of last season and returned to the top division after an 18-year absence. In Division 1, Al Riyadh finished only fourth. With the expansion of the Pro League to 18 teams, the club has the opportunity to return to the elite of Saudi football. If you look through the prism of transfers, then besides the signing of Betis striker Juanmi for 8 million euros, there is no one else to highlight. The start frankly did not go well. After a victory and a draw in the opening two rounds, a series of defeats began, which continues to this day. We have already lost three matches in a row with a total score of 0:8. The team has little success in attack and the defense looks rather weak. I seriously doubt that the guests will be able to break this streak in tomorrow’s match.

Facts about the match and statistics of personal meetings

About twenty years have passed since the last head-to-head match of these teams. But you still need to brush up on the statistics. In the last ten matches, there were six draws with four victories for Al-Hilal, who scored in all matches without exception. Al-Riyadh left the field without scoring only once. The previous time the teams met was back in 2005 and they tied 1:1. At the end of that season, Al-Hilal became the champion of Saudi Arabia, and Al-Riyadh left the Pro League.

Match prediction

There is no doubt that the hosts will achieve victory. I think team of Jorge Jesus will thin out the lineup a little due to the fatigue of the players who have just returned from their national teams. In any case, this should not affect the outcome of the match. I would not seriously consider the fact that Al-Riyadh scored in almost all of their last head-to-head matches. It was too long ago. I am confident that the hosts will win, but I think that it won’t come down to defeat. Therefore, taking into account all the factors, the bet that Al-Riyadh will win with a handicap of +3 looks interesting.