RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023

Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023
Al-Hilal Al-Hilal
Pro League Saudi Arabia 15 sep 2023, 14:00 Al-Hilal - Al-Riyadh
-
- : -
Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
Al-Riyadh Al-Riyadh
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+3)
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On the evening of September 15, 2023, as part of the sixth round of the Saudi Arabian Championship, the bronze medalist of the previous championship Al-Hilal and the newcomer to the top division Al-Riyadh will meet on the field. The undisputed favorites will be the hosts, who have started the new season quite successfully.

Al-Hilal

The most titled club in Saudi Arabia and Asia in general. Neymar, Mitrovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Bono, Coulibaly - such a gang is given corresponding tasks. After a great transfer campaign this summer, the team got off to a great start this season and has yet to experience the bitterness of defeat in the Pro League. One draw and four wins took Al-Hilal to the top of the standings. In the previous round, by the way, the current champion Al-Ittihad was defeated in a crazy shootout — 4:3. Therefore, now fans will not understand losing points in a home match against modest Al-Riyadh. And the hosts themselves will want to approach the start of the Asian Champions League, which is scheduled for September 18 (match against Navbahor from Uzbekistan) in a positive frame of mind and in a good mood.

Al-Riyadh

The team was promoted at the end of last season and returned to the top division after an 18-year absence. In Division 1, Al Riyadh finished only fourth. With the expansion of the Pro League to 18 teams, the club has the opportunity to return to the elite of Saudi football. If you look through the prism of transfers, then besides the signing of Betis striker Juanmi for 8 million euros, there is no one else to highlight. The start frankly did not go well. After a victory and a draw in the opening two rounds, a series of defeats began, which continues to this day. We have already lost three matches in a row with a total score of 0:8. The team has little success in attack and the defense looks rather weak. I seriously doubt that the guests will be able to break this streak in tomorrow’s match.

Facts about the match and statistics of personal meetings

About twenty years have passed since the last head-to-head match of these teams. But you still need to brush up on the statistics. In the last ten matches, there were six draws with four victories for Al-Hilal, who scored in all matches without exception. Al-Riyadh left the field without scoring only once. The previous time the teams met was back in 2005 and they tied 1:1. At the end of that season, Al-Hilal became the champion of Saudi Arabia, and Al-Riyadh left the Pro League.

Match prediction

There is no doubt that the hosts will achieve victory. I think team of Jorge Jesus will thin out the lineup a little due to the fatigue of the players who have just returned from their national teams. In any case, this should not affect the outcome of the match. I would not seriously consider the fact that Al-Riyadh scored in almost all of their last head-to-head matches. It was too long ago. I am confident that the hosts will win, but I think that it won’t come down to defeat. Therefore, taking into account all the factors, the bet that Al-Riyadh will win with a handicap of +3 looks interesting.

Prediction on game W2(+3)
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Serie A Brazil Today, 18:00 Fortaleza vs Corinthians prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Fortaleza Odds: 1.76 Corinthians Recommended MelBet
Serie A Brazil Today, 18:00 Santos vs Cruzeiro prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Santos FC Odds: 1.95 Cruzeiro Bet now 1xBet
Serie A Brazil Today, 19:00 Coritiba vs Bahia prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Odds: 2.13 Bahia Bet now Linebet
Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Red Bull Bragantino Odds: 1.94 Gremio Recommended BetWinner
Prediction for the match Bayern - Bayer 15 September 2023 Bundesliga Germany 15 sep 2023, 14:30 Bayern vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 2.25 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:51 Four players from the reserve and youth teams of Real Madrid Football news Today, 14:02 Benzema helped Al-Ittihad to a narrow victory Football news Today, 13:23 Kyle Walker extended his contract with Manchester City Football news Today, 12:36 La Liga reduced Barcelona's spending limit Football news Today, 11:49 FIFA has announced the contenders for The Best prize among women Football news Today, 11:18 Manchester United suspended Sancho from training with the team Football news Today, 10:45 FIFA announced the contenders for The Best prize Football news Today, 09:31 ‘Juventus humiliated me’. Leonardo Bonucci plans to sue his former club Football news Today, 08:38 The leader of PSG was injured before the start of the Champions League Football news Today, 08:11 Spiderman star Tom Holland defends Harry Maguire after England's match with Scotland
Sport Predictions
Football Today Fortaleza vs Corinthians prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Santos vs Cruzeiro prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Coritiba vs Bahia prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 15 sep 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 15 sep 2023 Bayern vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 15 sep 2023 Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Leipzig vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023